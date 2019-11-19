Log in
Fed Approves BB&T, SunTrust Banks Merger

0
11/19/2019 | 04:17pm EST

By Allison Prang

The Federal Reserve Board approved the merger of regional lenders BB&T Corp. (BBT) and SunTrust Banks, the largest bank deal since the financial crisis.

BB&T and SunTrust--based in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Atlanta respectively--announced plans earlier this year to combine. The deal has been valued at over $28 billion and would combine two the country's biggest regional banking firms. The combined bank will be named Truist.

While the Fed approved the deal, it also issued a consent order against SunTrust and said the company "made misleading or inaccurate statements" to business customers regarding add-on products. The regulator said SunTrust did this from 2013 through 2017, and that the company has ended these practices and paid customers about $8.8 million in fees.

The Fed said "as a condition of the merger, BB&T has committed that the resulting bank will comply with the enforcement action."

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTION S.A. -0.66% 3 End-of-day quote.2.39%
BB&T CORPORATION -0.58% 54.69 Delayed Quote.26.99%
SUNTRUST BANKS -0.49% 70.69 Delayed Quote.39.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 225 M
EBIT 2019 5 132 M
Net income 2019 3 055 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,95x
Capitalization 42 154 M
Chart BB&T CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BB&T Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB&T CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 56,36  $
Last Close Price 55,01  $
Spread / Highest target 9,07%
Spread / Average Target 2,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelly S. King Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher L. Henson President & Chief Operating Officer
Daryl N. Bible Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Barbara F. Duck Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anna R. Cablik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB&T CORPORATION26.99%42 154
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.69%409 626
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.64%296 479
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%286 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%228 385
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 615
