Fed Approves BB&T, SunTrust Banks Merger

By Allison Prang



The Federal Reserve Board approved the merger of regional lenders BB&T Corp. (BBT) and SunTrust Banks, the largest bank deal since the financial crisis.

BB&T and SunTrust--based in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Atlanta respectively--announced plans earlier this year to combine. The deal has been valued at over $28 billion and would combine two the country's biggest regional banking firms. The combined bank will be named Truist.

While the Fed approved the deal, it also issued a consent order against SunTrust and said the company "made misleading or inaccurate statements" to business customers regarding add-on products. The regulator said SunTrust did this from 2013 through 2017, and that the company has ended these practices and paid customers about $8.8 million in fees.

The Fed said "as a condition of the merger, BB&T has committed that the resulting bank will comply with the enforcement action."

