BB&TADR

(BBT.PRH)
BB&TADR : BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends

07/30/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend increase of $0.045 to $0.45 per share, payable Sept. 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2019.

In addition, the board declared the following quarterly dividends payable Sept. 3, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2019:

  • A dividend of $365.625 per share (equivalent to $0.365625 per depositary share or 1/1,000th interest per share) on BB&T's Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: BBT PrD);
  • A dividend of $351.5625 per share (equivalent to $0.3515625 per depositary share or 1/1,000th interest per share) on BB&T's Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: BBT PrE);
  • A dividend of $325.00 per share (equivalent to $0.325 per depositary share or 1/1,000th interest per share) on BB&T's Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: BBT PrF);
  • A dividend of $325.00 per share (equivalent to $0.325 per depositary share or 1/1,000th interest per share) on BB&T's Series G Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: BBT PrG); and,
  • A dividend of $351.5625 per share (equivalent to $0.3515625 per depositary share or 1/1,000th interest per share) on BB&T's Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: BBT PrH).

As of June 30, 2019, BB&T had issued approximately 766 million shares of common stock; 23 million depositary shares related to its Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; 46 million depositary shares related to its Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; 18 million depositary shares related to its Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; 20 million depositary shares related to its Series G Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock; and 19 million depositary shares related to its Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

BB&T has paid a cash dividend to shareholders of its common stock every year since 1903.

About BB&T
BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $230.9 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $37.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,700 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbt-announces-third-quarter-dividends-300893402.html

SOURCE BB&T Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
