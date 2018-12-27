Log in
BBGI SICAV SA
BBGI SICAV : Grant of Share Awards under LTIP

12/27/2018 | 08:40am CET

Grant of Share Awards under LTIP

Released : 27 Dec 2018 07:00

RNS Number : 4875L

BBGI SICAV S.A. 27 December 2018

27 December 2018

BBGI SICAV S.A. (the "Company")

Grant of Share Awards under Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP')

BBGI SICAV S.A. (LSE ticker: BBGI), the global infrastructure investment company, announces that, in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officers, Duncan Ball and Frank Schramm, and the Company's CFO, Michael Denny, were granted conditional awards of the Company's ordinary shares under the Company's LTIP on 21 December 2018. The awards granted are subject to performance and contractual conditions, as set out in the Company's Annual Report 2017.

The number of shares subject to the awards was determined by using the closing price of the Company's share price on 21 December 2018, as ascertained by the Official List, which was 156.50 p per share.

Subject to the achievement of the performance conditions, the awards will vest after 21 December 2021.

Executive

Maximum

Share Award

Duncan Ball

369,145

Frank Schramm

393,385

Michael Denny

57,658

For further information, please contact:

BBGI Management Team Frank Schramm

+352 263 479-1

Duncan Ball

BBGI owns a global portfolio of 48 infrastructure assets. These are PPP assets and are supported by contracted, public sector-backed revenue streams, with inflation-protection characteristics.

Further information about BBGI is available on its website at www.bb-gi.com *.

The Company's LEI is: 529900CV0RWCOP5YHK95

Any reference to the Company or BBGI refers also to its subsidiaries (where applicable).

* Neither the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBSBDDCGDBGIL

Disclaimer

BBGI SICAV SA published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:39:09 UTC
