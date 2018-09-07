BBGI SICAV : Half-year Report - Replacement

Half-year Report - Replacement

Released : 07 Sep 2018 10:40

RNS Number : 1345A

BBGI SICAV S.A.

07 September 2018

The headline for the BBGI SICAV S.A announcement released on 7th September at 9:41 under RNS No 1246A should read Half-year Report.

The announcement text is unchanged and is reproduced in full below.

7 September 2018

BBGI SICAV S.A. (the "Company")

Interim Financial Report for 6 months ended 30 June 2018

BBGI SICAV S.A. (LSE ticker: BBGI), the global infrastructure investment company, confirms that a copy of the Company's Interim Financial Report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and is now available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM *.

The Interim Financial Report is also available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at www.bb-gi.com * and may be inspected by shareholders during normal working hours at the registered office of the Company. Shareholders may also request that copies are sent to them free of charge.

For further information, please contact:

BBGI Management Team Duncan Ball

+352 263 479-1

Frank Schramm

BBGI owns a global portfolio of 45 infrastructure assets. These assets are PPP assets and are supported by contracted, public sector-backed revenue streams, with inflation-protection characteristics.

Further information about BBGI is available on its website at www.bb-gi.com *.

The Company's LEI is: 529900CV0RWCOP5YHK95

Any reference to the Company or BBGI refers also to its subsidiaries (where applicable).

*Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DOCLIFFAATIDIIT