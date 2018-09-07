Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BBGI SICAV SA    BBGI   LU0686550053

BBGI SICAV SA (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/07 12:08:35 pm
144.75 GBp   -1.53%
11:47aBBGI SICAV : Half-year Report - Replacement
PU
10:47aBBGI SICAV : Annual Financial Report
PU
09/06BBGI SICAV SA : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BBGI SICAV : Half-year Report - Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Half-year Report - Replacement

Released : 07 Sep 2018 10:40

RNS Number : 1345A

BBGI SICAV S.A.

07 September 2018

The headline for the BBGI SICAV S.A announcement released on 7th September at 9:41 under RNS No 1246A should read Half-year Report.

The announcement text is unchanged and is reproduced in full below.

7 September 2018

BBGI SICAV S.A. (the "Company")

Interim Financial Report for 6 months ended 30 June 2018

BBGI SICAV S.A. (LSE ticker: BBGI), the global infrastructure investment company, confirms that a copy of the Company's Interim Financial Report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and is now available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM *.

The Interim Financial Report is also available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at www.bb-gi.com * and may be inspected by shareholders during normal working hours at the registered office of the Company. Shareholders may also request that copies are sent to them free of charge.

For further information, please contact:

BBGI Management Team Duncan Ball

+352 263 479-1

Frank Schramm

BBGI owns a global portfolio of 45 infrastructure assets. These assets are PPP assets and are supported by contracted, public sector-backed revenue streams, with inflation-protection characteristics.

Further information about BBGI is available on its website at www.bb-gi.com *.

The Company's LEI is: 529900CV0RWCOP5YHK95

Any reference to the Company or BBGI refers also to its subsidiaries (where applicable).

*Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DOCLIFFAATIDIIT

Disclaimer

BBGI SICAV SA published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BBGI SICAV SA
11:47aBBGI SICAV : Half-year Report - Replacement
PU
10:47aBBGI SICAV : Annual Financial Report
PU
09/06BBGI SICAV SA : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
08/30BBGI SICAV : Dividend Declaration
PU
08/29BBGI SICAV : Result of Meeting
PU
08/28BBGI SICAV SA : half-yearly earnings release
08/01BBGI SICAV : Date of Interim Results and Analysts Presentation
PU
07/30BBGI SICAV : Notice of GM
PU
07/16John Laing Infrastructure in talks with funds for possible $1.9 billion buyou..
RE
04/23Investors build up exposure to beaten-down UK infrastructure
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 68,5 M
EBIT 2018 60,5 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 43,1 M
Yield 2018 4,49%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 12,0x
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
Capitalization 778 M
Chart BBGI SICAV SA
Duration : Period :
BBGI SICAV SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BBGI SICAV SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,45  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BBGI SICAV SA4.26%1 005
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.