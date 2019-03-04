Log in
BBGI SICAV : Scrip Dividend Circular

03/04/2019 | 11:30am EST

Scrip Dividend Circular

Released : 04 Mar 2019 16:14

RNS Number : 7941R

BBGI SICAV S.A.

04 March 2019

4 March 2019

BBGI SICAV S.A. (the "Company")

Scrip Dividend Circular

BBGI SICAV S.A. (LSE ticker: BBGI), the global infrastructure investment company, confirms that a copy of the Company's Scrip Dividend Circular dated 4 March 2019 has today been posted to shareholders. It has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and is now available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm *.

The Scrip Dividend Circular is also available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at www.bb-gi.com * and may be inspected by shareholders during normal working hours at the registered office of the Company. Shareholders may also request that copies are sent to them free of charge.

For further information, please contact:

BBGI Management Team Duncan Ball

+352 263 479-1

Frank Schramm

BBGI is a FTSE 250 company and owns a global portfolio of 48 infrastructure assets. These are PPP assets and are supported by contracted, public sector-backed revenue streams, with inflation-protection characteristics.

Further information about BBGI is available on its website at www.bb-gi.com *.

The Company's LEI is: 529900CV0RWCOP5YHK95

Any reference to the Company or BBGI refers also to its subsidiaries (where applicable).

* Neither the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

CIRMMGGFVDMGLZM

Disclaimer

BBGI SICAV SA published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 16:29:01 UTC
