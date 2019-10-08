BBMG : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN BEIJING BBMG MANGROVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2009)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN BEIJING BBMG MANGROVE

The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 October 2019, after trading hours, the Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Jidong Cement, pursuant to which, the Company has agreed to transfer its 49% equity interests held in Beijing BBMG Mangrove to Jidong Cement at a total consideration of RMB1,721,464,500. Jidong Cement will settle the consideration by way of cash to the Company.

Upon Completion, the Company will cease to have any direct equity interests in Beijing BBMG Mangrove and Beijing BBMG Mangrove will become an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of Sale and Purchase Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement will constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company which is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements only under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

* English translation denotes for identification purposes only