BBMG : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN BEIJING BBMG MANGROVE
10/08/2019 | 07:45am EDT
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2009)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
DISPOSAL OF 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN BEIJING BBMG MANGROVE
The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 October 2019, after trading hours, the Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Jidong Cement, pursuant to which, the Company has agreed to transfer its 49% equity interests held in Beijing BBMG Mangrove to Jidong Cement at a total consideration of RMB1,721,464,500. Jidong Cement will settle the consideration by way of cash to the Company.
Upon Completion, the Company will cease to have any direct equity interests in Beijing BBMG Mangrove and Beijing BBMG Mangrove will become an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of Sale and Purchase Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement will constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company which is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements only under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
BACKGROUND
The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 October 2019, after trading hours, the Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Jidong Cement, pursuant to which, the Company has agreed to transfer its 49% equity interests held in Beijing BBMG Mangrove to Jidong Cement at a total consideration of RMB1,721,464,500. Jidong Cement will settle the consideration by way of cash to the Company. Set out below are the principal terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Date:
8 October 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties:
(i) The Company as vendor; and
(ii) Jidong Cement as purchaser
Subject Matter:
Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Company has
agreed to transfer its 49% equity interests held in Beijing BBMG
Mangrove to Jidong Cement.
Consideration:
The total consideration is RMB1,721,464,500. Jidong Cement will
settle the consideration by way of cash to the Company. Jidong
Cement shall pay the consideration to the Company within 15
business days upon the Sale and Purchase Agreement being
effective.
The total value of the equity interests of Beijing BBMG Mangrove
was valued at RMB3,513,192,800 based on the valuation result as
determined by an independent valuer using 31 May 2019 as the
valuation date. Accordingly, the total consideration of
RMB1,721,464,500 represents 49% of the valuation rendered.
Completion:
Within 15 business days after the payment of the consideration by
Jidong Cement to the Company and the receipt of a certificate from
the Beijing Equity Exchange, the Company and Jidong Cement will
assist Beijing BBMG Mangrove in the transfer of the 49% equity
interests. Upon the registration of the transfer of the 49% equity
interests, being the completion date, all the benefits, risks and
responsibilities in relation to the 49% equity interests will be
transferred to Jidong Cement.
Financial Effect of The
As a result of the Disposal, the Group is expected to record an
Disposal
unaudited gain of approximately RMB471,763,600 comprising (i)
49% of the valuation of RMB3,513,192,800 being
RMB1,721,464,500, less (ii) relevant expenses of approximately
RMB215,600, and less (iii) 49% of the audited net assets of Beijing
BBMG Mangrove as at 31 May 2019 of RMB2,549,970,000, being
RMB1,249,485,300.
Upon Completion, the Company will cease to have any direct
equity interests in Beijing BBMG Mangrove and Beijing BBMG
Mangrove will become an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Company.
Use of Proceeds From The
The Company intends to apply the proceeds from the Disposal for
Disposal
general working capital of the Company.
INFORMATION ON PARTIES TO THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Information on the Company
The Company is a joint stock company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, the A shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the H shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cement and modern building materials, property development, property investment, and provision of property management services.
Information on Jidong Cement
Jidong Cement is a joint stock company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, the A shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000401). As at the date of this announcement, Jidong Cement is held by the Company and Jidong Development as to 7.0% and 30.0% respectively. Jidong Cement is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Jidong Development. Its financial statements are consolidated into the financial statements of Jidong Development. Jidong Development is in turn held by the Company as to 55.0%, and is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal businesses of Jidong Cement are the manufacturing and sale of cement, clinker and concrete.
Information of Beijing BBMG Mangrove
Beijing BBMG Mangrove is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and its equity interests are owned as to 49% and 51% by the Company and the JV Company respectively as at the date of this announcement and is therefore a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Beijing BBMG Mangrove is principally engaged in the collection, storage and processing of poisonous and hazardous wastes.
Set out below is the key financial information of Beijing BBMG Mangrove based on the audited financial statements prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for the two years ended 31 December 2018:
For the year ended
For the year ended
31 December 2017
31 December 2018
(RMB'000)
(RMB'000)
Profit before tax
82,386.22
189,821.99
Profit after tax
63,919.43
135,896.77
REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The Sale and Purchase Agreement will be beneficial to the Company in terms of further refining its internal organization structure and will provide an opportunity for the Company to continue to cooperate with Jidong Cement through the JV Company on various aspects and will be a win-win situation to both the Company and Jidong Cement. The transactions under the Sale and Purchase Agreement is not expected to have any material adverse effect on the Company's operating results.
The consideration was determined based on arm's length negotiations between the parties and based on the valuation results of the equity interests of Beijing BBMG Mangrove as at 31 May 2019 rendered by an independent valuer. The Board considers that the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Shareholders as whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of Sale and Purchase Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement will constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company which is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements only under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as follows:
"Beijing BBMG Mangrove" Beijing BBMG Mangrove* (北京金隅紅樹林環保技術有限責任公 司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability in which its equity interests are owned as to 49% and 51% by the Company and the JV Company respectively;
"Board"
the board of directors of the Company;
"Company"
BBMG Corporation* (北京金隅集團股份有限公司), a joint stock
company established under the laws of the PRC with limited
liability, the H shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 02009) and the A shares of which are
listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601992);
"Completion"
completion of the sale and purchase of the equity interests of
Beijing BBMG Mangrove under the Sale and Purchase Agreement;
"Disposal"
the sale of the 49% equity interests held by the Company in Beijing
BBMG Mongrove to Jidong Cement under the Sale and Purchase
Agreement;
"Jidong Cement"
Tangshan Jidong Cement Co., Ltd.* (唐山冀東水泥股份有限公司),
a joint stock company established under the laws of the PRC with
limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen
Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000401);
"Jidong Development"
Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.* (冀東發展集團有限責任公
司), a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited
liability and owned as to 55% by the Company;
"JV Company"
BBMG Jidong Cement (Tangshan) Company Limited* (金隅冀東
水泥（唐山）有限責任公司), a joint venture company established
under the laws of the PRC owned as to 47.09% and 52.91% by the
Company and Jidong Cement;
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China;
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;
"Sale and Purchase
the sale and purchase agreement dated 8 October 2019 entered into
Agreement"
between the Company with Jidong Cement for the sale and
purchase of 49% equity interests of Beijing BBMG Mangrove;
"Shareholders"
shareholders of the Company;
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"%"
per cent.
By order of the Board
BBMG Corporation*
Jiang Deyi
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, 8 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Deyi, Mr. Wu Dong and Mr. Zheng Baojin; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Yanming and Mr. Xue Chunlei; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Guangjin, Mr. Tian Lihui, Mr. Tang Jun and Mr. Ngai Wai Fung.
