BBMG : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2020

In relation to resolution number 1, for every share held by you, you will have the same number of voting rights which equals to the number of directors to be elected. For instance, if you are holding 1 million shares and 1 director will be elected at the general meeting, the aggregate number of votes which you will have will be 1 million (i.e. 1 million shares x 1 = 1 million voting shares).

Please fill in the sections entitled "For" and/or "Against" and/or "Abstain" with the number of votes you intend to cast on each candidate. Please note that you may cast your votes on every candidate provided that the total number of votes which you cast do not exceed the number of votes to which you are entitled; cast all your votes which represent the total number of shares held by you multiplied by the total number of directors or supervisors to be elected on one candidate; or cast your votes which represent the total number of shares held by you multiplied by the total number of directors or supervisors to be elected on certain candidates. For example, if you are holding 1 million shares, the number of your votes regarding the resolution number 1 is 1 million. You may choose to cast the 1 million votes to the director candidate (For or Against), or not cast any vote on the director candidate.

When the total votes, represented by the shares held by you multiplied by the number of directors or supervisors to be elected, are used up after voting for some of the candidates, you will have no votes remaining to be cast on other candidates. i.e., the total number of both of your "For" and "Against" votes cast shall not exceed the aggregate number of votes to which you are entitled.

Please note that when the total votes cast by you on the director candidate exceeds the total votes to which you are entitled, all the votes cast will become invalid and be regarded as abstain votes; when the total votes cast by you for the director candidate are less than the total votes to which you are entitled, the votes are valid and the remaining votes will be regarded as abstain votes. For example, if you are holding 1 million shares, the number of your votes regarding the resolution number 1 is 1 million: (a) if you fill in the "For" or "Against" or "Abstain" of "cumulative voting" under the director candidate with "1 million shares", you have used up all the votes to which you are entitled; or (b) if you fill in the "For" (or "Against") or "Abstain" of "cumulative voting" under the director candidate with "500,000 shares", the "500,000 shares" of votes cast by you are valid and the remaining "500,000 shares" of votes will be regarded as abstain votes.

Where the "For" votes cast for the director candidate are more than half of the total number of shares held by all shareholders attending (before cumulation) and where the "For" votes exceed the "Against" votes, the director candidate in question will be considered to have won the votes. If the number of candidates who have won the votes exceed the number of directors to be elected, the candidates who obtained more "For" votes should be elected (if some nominees who obtain relatively less "For" votes obtain the same number of "For" votes and election of them will result in the directors to be elected exceeding the number of directors to be elected, such nominees will not be regarded as having won the votes); Where the elected directors at the shareholders general meeting are less than the number of directors to be elected, new rounds of voting are required to be held for election of the remaining directors until the number of directors to be elected are fulfilled.