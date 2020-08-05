BBMG : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2009)

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting") of BBMG Corporation* (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 6, 22nd Floor, Tower D, Global Trade Center, No. 36, North Third Ring East Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing 100013, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 21 August

2020 at 2:00 p.m. to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To elect Mr. Zeng Jing as director of the fifth session of the board of directors (the "Board") for a period commencing from the conclusion of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting and expiring on the date of the annual general meeting of the Company for the year of 2020 and to authorize the Board to enter into service contract and/or appointment letter with the newly elected director subject to such terms and conditions as the Board shall think fit and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters.

By order of the Board

BBMG Corporation*

Jiang Deyi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 5 August 2020

* for identification purpose only