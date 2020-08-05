BBMG : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
08/05/2020 | 05:02am EDT
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2009)
NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting") of BBMG Corporation* (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 6, 22nd Floor, Tower D, Global Trade Center, No. 36, North Third Ring East Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing 100013, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 21 August
2020 at 2:00 p.m. to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. To elect Mr. Zeng Jing as director of the fifth session of the board of directors (the "Board") for a period commencing from the conclusion of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting and expiring on the date of the annual general meeting of the Company for the year of 2020 and to authorize the Board to enter into service contract and/or appointment letter with the newly elected director subject to such terms and conditions as the Board shall think fit and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters.
By order of the Board
BBMG Corporation*
Jiang Deyi
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, 5 August 2020
Notes:
Biographical details of Mr. Zeng Jing as the candidate proposed to be elected as the director of the Company, at the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting as required under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") are set out in the announcement of the Company dated 4 August 2020.
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, votes of the shareholders at the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting shall be taken by poll except where the chairman of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted by a show of hands.
Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more than one proxy to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
To be valid, the form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such authority, must be deposited at the office of the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for holders of H shares as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time for holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Shareholders or their proxies shall present proofs of identities when attending the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting.
The holders of A shares and H shares will vote as one class of shareholder. The register of members for H shares of the Company will be closed from 18 August 2020 (Tuesday) to 21 August 2020 (Friday) (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of shares will be effected. Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 21 August 2020 (Friday) will be entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting. In order to attend and vote at the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 17 August 2020 (Monday).
Shareholders or their proxies attending the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
