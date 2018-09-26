nFusz Expands into Nonprofit Market with Utica Zoo

Launches notifiNPO to extend market reach to charities

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), the leader in business-focused interactive video and the pioneer of augmented sales intelligence software, announced its expansion into the nonprofit market with the launch of its notifiNPO platform.

nFusz is debuting its new service with the Utica Zoo, a 104-year-old wildlife conservation and education institution, which will utilize notifiNPO to launch its “Excitement is Building” fundraising campaign to support the Zoo’s $3.13 million expansion of its White Handed Gibbon and Spider Monkey exhibit spaces.

There are more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations in the U.S., according to the National Center for Charitable Statistics (NCCS) . Many nonprofits rely on fundraising from individuals, corporations, foundations and other charitable contributors. Charitable giving is big business; according to Giving USA , it exceeded $400 billion in 2017. While overall giving in the U.S. grew 4.1 percent year-over-year according to Blackbaud Institute , online giving grew by 12 percent and now represents 7.6 percent of overall fundraising.

“The fact that our interactive video technology can help increase online fundraising efforts in a multibillion-dollar sector is exciting,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of nFusz. “Utica Zoo is a pioneer in driving online donations through interactive video engagement. It’s rewarding to know that our interactive video technology can help Utica Zoo and the important work of other deserving non-profit organizations in a meaningful way.”

In the Utica Zoo’s “Excitement is Building” video, viewers can click interactive buttons to make a donation or request additional information for the new primate building while they watch the fundraising video. Typically, donation instructions are included at the end of a video which are not seen when donors abandon the video before it is complete.

“The nFusz technology lets viewers make a donation with the click of an on-screen button while they’re watching our videos before they are distracted,” stated Andria Heath, Executive Director of Utica Zoo. “We believe the nFusz notifiNPO interactive video platform will be a big boost to our online fundraising efforts.”

To experience Utica Zoo’s interactive “Excitement is Building” video fundraising campaign, click here .

About Utica Zoo

Located on 80 acres in Oneida County, New York, the Utica Zoo is a 104-year-old wildlife conservation and education institution. The Utica Zoo’s “Excitement is Building” video fundraising campaign is part of their “Dream BIG” master plan, a $75 million plan to transform Utica Zoo into a premier regional destination. The Utica Zoo has been experiencing a resurgence in attendance and has garnered broad community support and public awareness. For more information on the Utica Zoo, visit: uticazoo.org

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a recognized leader in business-focused interactive video and the pioneer of augmented sales intelligence software. The company’s flagship product, notifiCRM, is the first interactive video-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that allows anyone to create, distribute, post, track, and measure interactive videos that increase engagement and conversion rates by up to 600 percent. Video viewers can respond to one or more calls to action by clicking within video while it’s playing – no download required. nFusz products are cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), available by subscription for individuals to enterprise organizations, and accessible on all mobile and desktop devices. The company’s newest products, also based on its interactive video technology platform, include notifiMED, for the healthcare industry, and notifiEDU, for the education industry. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit: www.nFusz.com .