nFusz Teams Up with Los Angeles Fire Department for March of Dimes Campaign

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ ), a leader in business-focused interactive video, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announces they have teamed up with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to support their fundraising efforts through the use of interactive video for their upcoming March for Babies campaign, benefiting the March of Dimes.



March for Babies is an annual national event where thousands of people across the country come together to raise money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to ensure that moms and babies receive the best possible care. The funds are used to advocate for policies that prioritize their health, and for research to find solutions to the biggest health threats facing pregnant moms and their babies.

Using nFusz technology, viewers will have the ability to click to donate or click to register and participate in the event in the moment they are inspired to take action while watching the video. The LAFD will begin distributing the videos ahead of the campaign march, scheduled to take place April 27th, 2019.

“We’ve had great success in growing the total dollar amount raised over the previous two years we’ve been participating in the March for Babies campaign,” stated LAFD Battalion Chief William Peralta. “We’re excited to expand our campaign efforts by introducing interactive video to our constituents and supporters, which we’re confident will help us break our previous record of dollars raised that we set last year,” continued Battalion Chief Peralta.

“As we continue to expand our NGO program, we couldn’t be more proud to support and assist the efforts of the brave men and women of the Los Angeles Fire Department who place the needs and safety of our communities ahead of their own every single day,” stated Rory J. Cutaia , CEO of nFusz. “We encourage everyone to donate what they can to this important cause. Come out and join the nFusz Team in the campaign march this April.”

About nFusz

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a recognized leader in business-focused interactive video and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software. The company’s flagship product, notifiCRM, is the first interactive video-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that allows anyone to create, distribute, post, track, and measure interactive videos that increase engagement and conversion rates by up to 600 percent. Video viewers can respond to one or more calls to action by clicking within a video while it’s playing – and no download is required. nFusz products are cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), available by subscription for individual and enterprise users, and accessible on all mobile and desktop devices. The company’s newest products, also based on its interactive video technology platform, include notifiMED, for the healthcare industry, notifiEDU, for the education industry, and notifiNGO, for non-profit organizations.

For more information, please visit: www.nFusz.com

About the Los Angeles Fire Department

The Los Angeles Fire Department preserves life and property, promotes public safety and fosters economic growth through a commitment to prevention, preparedness, response and recovery as an all risk life safety response provider.

