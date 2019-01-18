nFusz to Launch In-App Video Template Marketplace and Content Creator Ecosystem

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ ), a leader in business-focused interactive video, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announces today that it has begun implementation of an expansive video eco-system platform where video content creators can sell, and nFusz users can buy, sales and marketing template videos to which users can add nFusz trackable, interactive, clickable tags.



Access to the in-app marketplace will be free to browse, but use of the videos will be on a paid subscription basis. nFusz will share revenue from the sales of the videos with the content creators whose videos are accepted into the marketplace after a quick review and approval process. nFusz plans to make the video template marketplace available in most nFusz interactive video applications.

nFusz expects to have over 750,000 template videos available for sale in the marketplace at launch during the second quarter of 2019, providing users the high-quality video content they need to boost their sales and marketing initiatives.



nFusz application subscribers will be able to download marketplace videos directly to their nFusz video manager and simply, easily and intuitively add their choice of numerous trackable, interactive, clickable video tags. The initial release will include video content oriented towards education, healthcare, direct sales, financial services, and much more.

“Video is no longer optional – it has become a requirement – table stakes – for any sales or marketing initiative. But many companies do not have high quality sales or product videos to which they can add our interactive video tags, and many people are not comfortable being on camera creating their own sales and marketing videos,” stated Rory J. Cutaia , CEO of nFusz. “As we scale our business we look to identify all points of friction and eliminate them. Our upcoming video marketplace not only eliminates these friction points, but it also creates an entirely new and potentially very large revenue stream for our company. This is among the many ways we intend to increase shareholder value throughout 2019 and beyond. It’s going to be a very exciting year for nFusz stockholders.”

About nFusz

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a recognized leader in business-focused interactive video and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software. The company’s flagship product, notifiCRM, is the first interactive video-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that allows anyone to create, distribute, post, track, and measure interactive videos that increase engagement and conversion rates by up to 600 percent. Video viewers can respond to one or more calls to action by clicking within a video while it’s playing – and no download is required. nFusz products are cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), available by subscription for individual and enterprise users, and accessible on all mobile and desktop devices. The company’s newest products, also based on its interactive video technology platform, include notifiMED, for the healthcare industry, notifiEDU, for the education industry, and notifiNGO, for non-profit organizations.

