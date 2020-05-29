Log in
BBQ Holdings, Inc.    BBQ

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC.

(BBQ)
BBQ Holdings Provides Additional Information Regarding its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Due to Coronavirus Precautions

05/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”) today announced that due to public health precautions limiting in-person gatherings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and associates, the format of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed to a virtual-only meeting, instead of an in-person meeting.  As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., Central Time.  However, the 2020 Annual Meeting will no longer be held at the offices of Lathrop GPM in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but rather will be held virtually, with attendance via the internet. Shareholders will not be able to physically attend the 2020 Annual Meeting. The virtual meeting and live audio webcast can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBQ2020.

The format of the 2020 Annual Meeting has been designed to provide shareholders the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

The possibility of this change was referenced in our 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020 and subsequently mailed or made available to BBQ Holdings, Inc.’s shareholders in connection with the solicitation of proxies by BBQ Holdings Inc.’s Board of Directors for use at the 2020 Annual Meeting. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on April 20, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting.  The items of business are the same as set forth in the 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement. 

Access to the Audio Webcast of the Annual Meeting. The live audio webcast of the 2020 Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. Central Time. Online access to the audio webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the 2020 Annual Meeting to allow time for you to log-in and test your device’s audio system. We encourage you to access the meeting in advance of the designated start time. 

Log-in Instructions. To be admitted to the 2020 Annual Meeting, you will need to log-in to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBQ2020 using the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability, or email previously sent to shareholders entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. The virtual meeting platform is supported across browsers (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones) running the latest version of the applicable software and plugins. Access to the virtual meeting platform will open shortly prior to the start of the 2020 Annual Meeting to allow time for you to log-in and test your device’s browser. 

Technical Assistance. A support line will be available on the meeting website shortly prior to, and during, the 2020 Annual Meeting to assist shareholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting. 

Voting Prior to or at the Annual Meeting. An online portal is available to shareholders at www.proxyvote.com where you can view and download our proxy materials and 2019 Annual Report and vote your shares in advance of the 2020 Annual Meeting. You may vote your shares during the 2020 Annual Meeting (up until the closing of the polls) by following the instructions available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBQ2020 during the meeting. The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials (or notice of internet availability) will not be reissued and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting. 

Whether or not you plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. 

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants.  As of May 29, 2020, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 145 overall locations in 33 states and three countries, including 50 company-owned and 95 franchise-operated restaurants. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. 

Contacts:
Kathy.Granquist@bbq-holdings.com
jim.gilbertson@bbq-holdings.com
monica.underwood@bbq-holdings.com

