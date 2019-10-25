Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BBVA Banco Francés S.A.    BBAR

BBVA BANCO FRANCÉS S.A.

(BBAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BBVA Banco Frances S A : in Argentina Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR), today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2019 results on Thursday, November 7, after market close.

Earnings Release
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: After market close

Conference Call
Friday, November 8, 2019
Time: 1:00pm Buenos Aires time – (11:00pm EST)

Executives
Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer
Mr. Javier Kelly Grinner, Investor Relations Manager

To participate, please dial in:
1-844-717-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International)
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)
Conference ID: BBVA

Webcast: click here

Replay: click here
Replay Access Code: 10135687
Available until: November 15, 2019

CONTACT DETAILS: 
BBVA in Argentina Investor Relations
investorelations-arg@bbva.com

About BBVA in Argentina
BBVA in Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; Latibex: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, BBVA in Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

BBVA in Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-in-argentina-announces-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-schedule-300945758.html

SOURCE BBVA ARGENTINA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BBVA BANCO FRANCÉS S.A.
04:01pBBVA BANCO FRANCES S A : in Argentina Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Res..
PR
06/24Argentine Banks Stumble in Adoption of New Accounting Standard
DJ
2018ECB Concerned Over EU Banks' Exposure to Turkey -FT
DJ
2018BBVA BANCO FRANCES SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017BBVA BANCO FRANCES : Francés reports consolidated thirt quarter earnings for fis..
PU
2017BBVA BANCO FRANCES : Francés reports consolidated second quarter earnings for fi..
PU
2017BBVA BANCO FRANCES SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017BBVA BANCO FRANCES SA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 102 ARS for 5.651345 existin..
FA
2017BBVA BANCO FRANCES : Francés reports consolidated first quarter earnings for fis..
PU
2017BBVA FRANCES (NYSE : BFR.N; BCBA: FRAN.BA; LATIBEX: BFR.LA) informs that it has ..
MW
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group