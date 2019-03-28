BBX CAPI : Bluegreen Vacations Names Finn Partners as PR Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private vacation ownership company Bluegreen Vacations, selected Finn Partners as its PR agency to create and direct media relations, influencer programming, CSR and thought leadership initiatives for the Florida-based company.

After a competitive review, the assignment was jointly awarded to Finn Partners and Missy Farren & Associates (MFA), which was acquired by FINN in fall 2018. Bluegreen Vacations cites the teams' combined leadership in the worlds of travel, outdoor and lifestyle as key factors in the decision.

"We're in the business of creating lasting vacation memories for our owners and guests across the US and the Caribbean," said Famous Rhodes, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Bluegreen Vacations. "FINN's authentic approach to storytelling and expertise across our many areas of business stood out as being a natural fit as we continue to evolve our brand."

FINN's New York office leads the account, which joins other tourism and lifestyle clients Jamaica Tourist Board, I Love NY, Ski Utah and Confluence Outdoor.

"We had an immediate connection with Bluegreen Vacations' passion for delivering experiences that build life-long memories and bonds," said Gail Moaney, founding managing partner, FINN. "It's a perfect fit for our growing travel and lifestyle practice and we're thrilled to join forces."

FINN continues to expand its global travel presence, most recently with the acquisition of CatchOn, a Hong Kong-based agency with offices in Shanghai as well.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 216,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of December 31, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than quadrupled in size in seven years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With 700 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

