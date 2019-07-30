Log in
BBX Capital : Bluegreen Vacations to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations” or ‘the Company”) announced today that it plans to release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. In addition, Bluegreen Vacations will provide a pre-recorded business update via webcast and supplemental management presentation on the Investor Relations section of Bluegreen Vacations’ website at ir.bluegreenvacations.com. The pre-recorded update can also be accessed at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering pin number 1135129. The business update via dial-in will be available through midnight Friday, September 6, 2019. A transcript will also be available simultaneously with the webcast.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2019. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
