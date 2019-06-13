BBX Capital : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of BBX Capital Corporation Investors (BBX)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of BBX Capital Corporation (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2019, Bluegreen Vacations, 90% of which is owned by BBX Capital, relayed that Bass Pro Inc. and its affiliates had terminated the two parties’ Marketing Agreement effective May 24, 2019, due to alleged breaches by Bluegreen Vacations. Due to the termination of the Marketing Agreement, Bluegreen Vacations no longer has access to Bass Pro’s marketing and advertising materials.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.23, more than 5%, to close at $4.25 on May 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

