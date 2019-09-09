Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BBX Capital Corp    BBX

BBX CAPITAL CORP

(BBX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation : Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer, Anthony M. Puleo, And Appointment of Raymond S. Lopez as His Successor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations" or the “Company") announced today that Anthony M. Puleo has informed the Company that he will be retiring as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer effective September 30, 2019. Mr. Puleo will stay on with the Company in a consulting role as Advisor to the President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Puleo has been with Bluegreen Vacations for almost 22 years, serving as Chief Accounting Officer from 1997 through April 2005, Interim Chief Financial Officer from April 2005 through August 2005 and Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer from August 2005 through September 2019. In addition, Mr. Puleo has served the Company as President of Bluegreen Treasury Services since 2010 and as the Chairman of the Executive Committee from 2015 through 2017. Mr. Puleo currently serves as a Trustee with the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), as an Advisory Board Member with the Florida Institute of Chief Financial Officers and is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization.

“Tony has been an integral part of the leadership of Bluegreen throughout his long career. We have appreciated his contributions to our success, including raising over $3.3 billion of financing through the various lending relationships Tony has built over the years and the Term Securitization program he has led, helping the Company successfully navigate the 'Great Recession', as well as helping lead our 2017 initial public offering. “I am extremely happy that he will continue to be a resource to our Company in his new consulting role,” said Shawn B. Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen Vacations.

“I have enjoyed my time at Bluegreen Vacations and being a part of this amazing team. I’d like to thank the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, my Bluegreen Treasury Services team and our lenders and other stakeholders for their support throughout my career. I am excited to continue serving the Company and Shawn in my consulting role as we move forward,” said Tony Puleo.

Effective September 30, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Raymond S. Lopez as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. Mr. Lopez will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (“BBX”), the owner of 90.3% of Bluegreen Vacation’s common stock. Prior to joining BBX, Mr. Lopez served as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company from 2005 through 2015 and as Controller from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Lopez is a Certified Public Accountant, is currently serving as the Co-Chairperson of the ARDA Finance Committee and was named “Chief Financial Officer of the Year” by the South Florida Business Journal in 2018.

“Ray steps in as Bluegreen’s Chief Financial Officer with a thorough understanding of our business, lending relationships and strategic initiatives. Through his over 10 years of experience in financial leadership at Bluegreen as well as through his oversight role as the CFO of BBX during the past four years, he will hit the ground running. I look forward to continuing to work with Ray in his new role,” said Mr. Pearson.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers, features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin Holdings, and IT’SUGAR. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BBX CAPITAL CORP
08:46aBLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION : Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Office..
BU
09/06BBX CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/21BBX CAPITAL REAL ESTATE : Announces the Sale of Altis at Bonterra
BU
08/08BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION REPORTS FINA : 00 am edt
AQ
08/07BBX CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/07BBX CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/06BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/31BBX CAPITAL : Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Requests to Withdraw Corporate Cre..
AQ
07/31The Marquee Debuts as Newest Ascend Hotel Collection Member; the Newest Blueg..
AQ
07/30BBX CAPITAL : Bluegreen Vacations Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 974 M
EBIT 2019 96,2 M
Net income 2019 -3,56 M
Debt 2019 26,2 M
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 -113x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 436 M
Chart BBX CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
BBX Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BBX CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,63  $
Last Close Price 4,52  $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 135%
Spread / Lowest Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan B. Levan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jarett S. Levan President & Director
Raymond S. Lopez CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Chief Risk Officer
John E. Abdo Vice Chairman
Seth M. Wise Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BBX CAPITAL CORP-21.12%436
INVESTOR AB23.38%36 764
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-6.38%34 656
HAL TRUST3.90%12 754
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 981
KINNEVIK29.95%7 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group