Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of BBX Capital Corporation Investors (BBX)

06/25/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of BBX Capital Corporation (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 28, 2019, Bluegreen Vacations, 90% of which is owned by BBX Capital, relayed that Bass Pro Inc. and its affiliates had terminated the two parties’ Marketing Agreement effective May 24, 2019, due to alleged breaches by Bluegreen Vacations. Due to the termination of the Marketing Agreement, Bluegreen Vacations no longer has access to Bass Pro’s marketing and advertising materials.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.23, more than 5%, to close at $4.25 on May 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BBX Capital securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
