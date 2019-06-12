Log in
BBX Capital Corp    BBX

BBX CAPITAL CORP

(BBX)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of BBX Capital Corporation Investors (BBX)

06/12/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BBX Capital Corporation (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2019, Bluegreen Vacations, 90% of which is owned by BBX Capital, relayed that Bass Pro Inc. and its affiliates had terminated the two parties’ Marketing Agreement effective May 24, 2019, due to alleged breaches by Bluegreen Vacations. Due to the termination of the Marketing Agreement, Bluegreen Vacations no longer has access to Bass Pro’s marketing and advertising materials.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.23, more than 5%, to close at $4.25 on May 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BBX Capital securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
