BBX Capital Corporation    BBX

BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION

(BBX)
BBX Capital : Bluegreen Vacations to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 11, 2020

05/05/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations” or ‘the Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, in a press release to be issued after the market closes on Monday, May 11, 2020.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (“VOIs”) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 220,000 owners, 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,350 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of December 31, 2019. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 93% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
