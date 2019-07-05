Log in
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(BCA)
BCA Marketplace : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

07/05/2019

Amendment - due to the amendment of Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 04 July for dealings on 03 July has been updated. Section 2(b) has been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

03 July 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

1p ordinary

Purchases

3,265,495

2.4703 GBP

2.4355 GBP

1p ordinary

Sales

1,252,662

2.4700 GBP

2.4500 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

54,388

2.4355 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

190

2.4555 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

9

2.4556 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Opening a long position

1,102,713

2.4578 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

108,000

2.4585 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1,833,000

2.4585 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1,059,000

2.4585 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

2,146

2.4597 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

239

2.4628 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

574

2.4692 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

9,947

2.4700 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

685

2.4702 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

50

2.4702 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

268

2.4702 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising / exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

05 July 2019

Contact name:

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number:

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BCA Marketplace plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:37:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 939 M
EBIT 2020 157 M
Net income 2020 76,1 M
Debt 2020 234 M
Yield 2020 4,23%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 1 923 M
Chart BCA MARKETPLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
BCA Marketplace PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,75  GBP
Last Close Price 2,45  GBP
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avril Palmer-Baunack Executive Chairman
Timothy Giles Lampert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Gutteridge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Damian Kamaluddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Petrus Antonius Johanne Coelewij Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC2 435
COPART56.91%17 177
CARVANA CO96.18%3 140
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.18.14%573
IDOM INC-16.76%278
MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC11.52%265
