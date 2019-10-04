Log in
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(BCA)
  Report  
BCA Marketplace : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BCA Marketplace : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

0
10/04/2019

Amendment - due to the amendment of Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 02 October for dealings on 01 October has been updated. Section 2(b) has been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

01 October 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

1p ordinary

Purchases

199,324

2.3613 GBP

2.3560 GBP

1p ordinary

Sales

61,484

2.3596 GBP

2.3526 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

23,490

2.3526 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

1,804

2.3526 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

212

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

39

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

3,240

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

845

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

430

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

576

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

3,902

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

5,030

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

452

2.3561 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

23

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

60

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

399

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

6

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

99

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

14

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

3

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

332

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1,474

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

90

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

86

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

97

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

43

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

322

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

33

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

77

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

533

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

516

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1,459

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

46

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1,113

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

165

2.3562 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

682

2.3563 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

240

2.3564 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1,544

2.3564 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

74

2.3566 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

148

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

148

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

100

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

100

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

59

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

59

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

27

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

27

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

12

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

12

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

33

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

33

2.3582 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

61,297

2.3584 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

68,088

2.3584 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

2,811

2.3596 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

6,068

2.3613 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

7,826

2.3613 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising / exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

04 October 2019

Contact name:

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number:

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BCA Marketplace plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:06:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 042 M
EBIT 2020 156 M
Net income 2020 76,1 M
Debt 2020 189 M
Yield 2020 4,40%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 1 848 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 235,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avril Palmer-Baunack Executive Chairman
Timothy Giles Lampert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Gutteridge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Damian Kamaluddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Petrus Antonius Johanne Coelewij Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC2 275
COPART65.80%18 657
CARVANA CO.105.69%3 285
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-50.61%3 277
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.18.01%611
IDOM INC.28.21%446
