Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BCA Marketplace PLC    BCA   GB00BP0S1D85

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(BCA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BCA Marketplace : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BCA Marketplace plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:41am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BCA Marketplace plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Corporate Broker to BCA Marketplace plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

18 October 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Share

Purchase

Sale

1,729,001

268,966

2.3620 GBP

2.3620 GBP

2.3580 GBP

2.3580 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Share

Equity Swap

Long

Short

1,724

70,059

5,856

1,483

6,641

11,020

106,970

9,257

1,500,000

58,445

121,153

2.3598 GBP

2.3599 GBP

2.3600 GBP

2.3606 GBP

2.3614 GBP

2.3619 GBP

2.3620 GBP

2.3582 GBP

2.3587 GBP

2.3600 GBP

2.3620 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

21 October 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BCA Marketplace plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:40:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BCA MARKETPLACE PLC
05:41aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BCA Marketplace plc
PU
05:41aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form-8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
05:41aBCA MARKETPLACE : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
05:11aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
10/18BCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace
PU
10/18BCA MARKETPLACE : Form-8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
10/18BCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BCA Marketplace plc
PU
10/18BCA MARKETPLACE : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
10/18BCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
10/17FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BCA Marketplace plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 001 M
EBIT 2020 156 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 182 M
Yield 2020 4,45%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 1 853 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,36  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avril Palmer-Baunack Executive Chairman
Timothy Giles Lampert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Gutteridge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Damian Kamaluddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Petrus Antonius Johanne Coelewij Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC2 385
COPART72.29%19 119
CARVANA CO.125.77%3 676
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-48.01%3 312
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.23.80%597
IDOM INC.48.60%497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group