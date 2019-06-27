BCA Marketplace : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BCA Marketplace plc AMENDMENT

AMENDMENT

INCREASED EQUITY PURCHASES BY 2,094,638 TO 17,292,499

ADDED EQUITY SWAP SALES OF 5,206,412

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree BCA Marketplace plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Corporate Broker to BCA Marketplace plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 20 June 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Share Purchase Sale 17,292,499 9,277,321 2.3880 GBP 2.3800 GBP 1.9453 GBP 1.9410 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBP) Ordinary Share Equity Swap Long Short 1,993 172 745 68,044 86,885 89,805 26,253 61,204 394 54,058 5,037 974 258,451 84,462 1,111 11,507 2,614 7,561 889 57,939 2 1 13,788 3 312,583 81,872 7,755 4,400 1,596,981 35,545 91,102 5,986,952 200,000 49 10,694 107 300,000 22,937 500,000 1,000,000 413 430 9,917 857 143,900 151 37 8,533 2,317 81,670 9,505 3,600 205 82,808 1,744 199 118,298 503 8,757 10,145 49,182 11,157 246,631 9,050 11,421 40,079 229 197,062 14,383 176 517 165 4,694 9,206 2,624 650 4,051 296,626 5,542 1.9469 1.9473 2.1260 2.1290 2.1475 2.2390 2.2724 2.2985 2.3197 2.3289 2.3458 2.3480 2.3533 2.3547 2.3577 2.3585 2.3592 2.3595 2.3630 2.3651 2.3659 2.3759 2.3774 2.3779 2.3799 2.3800 1.9522 1.9563 2.2926 2.3077 2.3138 2.3141 2.3416 2.3433 2.3438 2.3470 2.3494 2.3504 2.3506 2.3516 2.3564 2.3603 2.3605 2.3606 2.3611 2.3612 2.3613 2.3615 2.3618 2.3619 2.3621 2.3626 2.3634 2.3635 2.3637 2.3638 2.3639 2.3641 2.3642 2.3645 2.3648 2.3654 2.3656 2.3657 2.3659 2.3661 2.3663 2.3667 2.3670 2.3679 2.3680 2.3681 2.3684 2.3695 2.3696 2.3700 2.3701 2.3800 2.3801

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 27 June 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

