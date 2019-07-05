Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BCA Marketplace PLC    BCA   GB00BP0S1D85

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(BCA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BCA Marketplace : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 07:43am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BCA Marketplace plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

TDR Capital LLP

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

04 July 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Purchase

5,993 247.000 p 246.200 p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBP)
Ordinary Shares Swap

Reducing a Long Position

3,756

246.577 p

Ordinary Shares Swap

Reducing a Long Position

920

246.570 p

Ordinary Shares Swap

Reducing a Long Position

600

246.581 p

Ordinary Shares Swap

Reducing a Long Position

587

246.579 p

Ordinary Shares Swap

Reducing a Long Position

130

246.678 p

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure: 05 July 2019
Contact name: Sukant Roy
Telephone number: 0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BCA Marketplace plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:42:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BCA MARKETPLACE PLC
07:43aBCA MARKETPLACE : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
07:33aBCA MARKETPLACE : Update on letters of intent
PU
05:33aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
07/04BCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BCA Marketplace plc
PU
07/04STATEMENT RE : Rule 8 (OPD)
PU
07/03BCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
07/03INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace PLC
AQ
07/03BCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
07/03BCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BCA Marketplace plc AMENDMENT
PU
07/03CORRECTION : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 939 M
EBIT 2020 157 M
Net income 2020 76,1 M
Debt 2020 234 M
Yield 2020 4,23%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 1 923 M
Chart BCA MARKETPLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
BCA Marketplace PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,75  GBP
Last Close Price 2,45  GBP
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avril Palmer-Baunack Executive Chairman
Timothy Giles Lampert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Gutteridge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Damian Kamaluddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Petrus Antonius Johanne Coelewij Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC2 435
COPART56.91%17 177
CARVANA CO96.18%3 140
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.18.14%573
IDOM INC-16.76%278
MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC11.52%265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About