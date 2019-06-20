BCA Marketplace : Statement Regarding a Possible Offer

BCA Marketplace plc

20 June 2019

This announcement contains inside information.

20 June 2019

BCA Marketplace plc

('BCA' or the 'Company')

Trading Update and Statement Regarding a Possible Offer

The Board of BCA is aware of media speculation in relation to the Company and confirms that it is in advanced discussions with TDR Capital LLP regarding a possible all cash offer for the Company (the 'Possible Offer').

The Board of BCA has received a proposal from investment funds managed by TDR Capital LLP ('TDR') to acquire the entire issued share capital of BCA at a price of 243 pence per share in cash (the 'Possible Offer Price'). The Possible Offer Price values the entire issued share capital of BCA (excluding treasury shares) at approximately £1,906 million and represents a premium of approximately:

· 29.5% to the volume-weighted average price of 187.7 pence per share for the 1 month ended 19 June 2019 (being the last trading day prior to this announcement); and

· 25% to BCA's closing share price of 195 pence per share on 19 June 2019 (being the last trading day prior to this announcement).

As referred to below, BCA intends in its preliminary results announcement to also announce, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM, a final dividend of 6.65 pence per share (the 'Final Dividend') payable to BCA shareholders on the register on a date to be confirmed on or around 20 September 2019 (the 'Dividend Record Date'). If the Dividend Record Date occurs prior to the date on which the Possible Offer becomes or is declared unconditional in all respects or otherwise becomes effective (the 'Effective Date'), or any other dividend, distribution or other return of value is declared, made or paid by BCA to BCA shareholders on or after the date of this announcement and prior to the Effective Date, the TDR proposal indicates that the Possible Offer Price will be reduced by the amount of the Final Dividend and/or any such other dividend, distribution or other return of value (as the case may be). In such circumstances, the TDR proposal indicates that BCA shareholders would be entitled to retain any such dividend, distribution or other return of value declared, made or paid.

Talks with TDR are at an advanced stage. Having considered the proposal carefully together with its advisers, the Board of BCA confirms that should TDR or an entity controlled by TDR announce a firm intention to make an offer pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the Code on these terms, the Board of BCA intends to recommend unanimously that BCA's shareholders accept the offer.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

This announcement has been made with the prior consent of TDR. For the purposes of Rule 2.5(a) of the Code, TDR reserves the right to make an offer at any time for less than 243 pence per BCA share: (i) with the agreement or recommendation of the Board of BCA; (ii) if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for BCA pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the Code, which at that date is valued at a price lower than 243 pence for each BCA share; or (iii) following the announcement by BCA of a whitewash transaction pursuant to the Code.

As required by Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, TDR is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 18 July 2019, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for BCA in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or to announce that they do not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline may be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

As a consequence of this announcement, an offer period has now commenced in respect of BCA in accordance with the rules of the Code and the attention of shareholders is drawn to the disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Code, which are summarised below.

Trading update

The new financial year has started well despite the continuing macro, UK-specific economic and political challenges. The Company expects to announce on 26 June 2019 its preliminary results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2019, which will be in line with management's expectations.

BCA intends in its preliminary results announcement to also announce, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM, the Final Dividend of 6.65 pence per share payable to BCA shareholders on the register on the Dividend Record Date.

Enquiries:

Jefferies International Limited Philip Noblet Paul Bundred +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Buchanan Communications David Rydell +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of BCA is Martin Letza.

Important notices

Disclaimer

Relevant securities in issue

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, BCA confirms that as at the date of this announcement, it has 804,256,263 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc. As at the same date, the Company held 19,914,446 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 784,341,817. The International Securities Identification Number ('ISIN') for BCA's ordinary shares is GB00BP0S1D85.

Disclosurerequirements of the Code

Publication on a website

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be made available on the Company's website (www.bcamarketplaceplc.com) no later than 12 noon (London time) on 21 June 2019. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

