BCA Marketplace : TDR Capital makes £1.91 billion offer for car auctioneer BCA Marketplace

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(BCA)
0
06/26/2019 | 03:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness

LONDON (Reuters) - British private equity firm TDR Capital has offered to buy car auctioneer BCA Marketplace for about 1.91 billion pounds.

The recommended offer of 243 pence per share is a premium of about 25% to BCA's closing price on June 19.

The two companies announced they were in advanced talks over a potential offer last Thursday.

BCA Marketplace owns online car selling site WeBuyAnyCar, through which it sold 219,000 cars in 2018.

A deal could provide a much-needed boost for under-fire fund manager Neil Woodford, who suspended his flagship fund earlier this month.

The manager owns 7.15% of BCA, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The TDR offer comes nearly a year after BCA rejected a takeover proposal from Apax Partners, saying it undervalued the company.

TDR provides services including vehicle collections and deliveries, inspection checks, customs management, storage, refurbishment, vehicle preparation, and financing.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 838 M
EBIT 2019 133 M
Net income 2019 67,8 M
Debt 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 27,00
P/E ratio 2020 23,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 1 846 M
Chart BCA MARKETPLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
BCA Marketplace PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avril Palmer-Baunack Executive Chairman
Timothy Giles Lampert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Gutteridge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Damian Kamaluddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Petrus Antonius Johanne Coelewij Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC1 774
COPART53.58%16 336
CARVANA CO84.38%8 521
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC28.88%7 614
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.19.43%587
IDOM INC-17.88%263
