BCA Marketplace : Update on Financing Arrangements

4 September 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

BCA Marketplace plc ('BCA')

BBD Bidco Limited ('Bidco')

UPDATE ON THE FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

On 26 June 2019, the boards of Bidco and BCA announced the terms of a recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of BCA (the 'Acquisition') to be made by Bidco, a special purpose vehicle formed by investment funds managed by TDR Capital LLP ('TDR') for the specific purpose of making the Acquisition.

The terms and conditions of the Acquisition were set out in the circular to BCA Shareholders dated 5 July 2019 (the 'Scheme Document'). Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them Scheme Document.

Interim Equity Agreement

As previously disclosed, BBD Topco S.à r.l. and BBD Holdings S.à r.l. entered into the Interim Equity Agreement on 26 June 2019 with the NB Investors (as defined therein) (the 'Interim Equity Agreement'). The full details of the arrangements pursuant to the Interim Equity Agreement are set out in the Scheme Document.

On 29 July 2019, the Court Meeting to consider the Scheme and the General Meeting to consider the Resolution were each held and all resolutions were approved by the requisite majorities.

On 30 July 2019, TDR Capital LLP and the NB Investors informed Bidco that the Interim Equity Agreement had been amended pursuant to an amendment letter dated 30 July 2019 (the 'Interim Equity Agreement Amendment Letter'). The Interim Equity Agreement Amendment Letter has been uploaded to Bidco's offer website.

Senior Facilities Agreement and Second Lien Facilities Agreement

As previously disclosed, BBD Parentco Limited entered into each of (i) the Senior Facilities Agreement on 25 June 2019 with the Mandated Lead Arrangers, the Agent and the Security Agent; and (ii) the Second Lien Facilities Agreement on 25 June 2019 with the Mandated Lead Arrangers, the Agent and the Security Agent. Further details of the arrangements pursuant to the Bidder Facilities are set out in the Scheme Document.

On 4 September 2019, each of the Senior Facilities Agreement and the Second Lien Facilities Agreement were amended and restated by the parties thereto and each of the amended and restated Senior Facilities Agreement and amended and restated Second Lien Facilities Agreement will be uploaded to Bidco's offer website.

Senior Facilities Agreement Fee Letter

As previously disclosed, Bidco received a fee letter from the Arrangers and the Original Lenders (each as defined therein) of the Senior Facilities Agreement on 25 June 2019.

On 4 September 2019, Bidco received an updated fee letter from the Arrangers and the Original Lenders (each as defined therein) which will be uploaded to Bidco's offer website.

Preference Share Subscription Agreement

As previously disclosed, BBD Holdings S.à r.l. and BBD Group S.à r.l entered into a Preference Share Subscription Agreement with the Subscribers (as defined therein) on 25 June 2019.

On 4 September 2019, the Preference Share Subscription Agreement was amended by the parties thereto, and a copy of the amendment agreement relating to the Preference Share Subscription Agreement will be uploaded to Bidco's offer website.

