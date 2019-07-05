Log in
BCA Marketplace PLC

BCA MARKETPLACE PLC

(BCA)
  Report  
News 
News

Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace PLC

0
07/05/2019

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Invesco Ltd.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

BCA Marketplace PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 		04 July 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' 		No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security: 0.01p Ordinary GB00BP0S1D85
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 125,526,839 16.00%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

125,526,839 16.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
Ordinary Sale 4,416,513 2.47 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements, or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 05 July 2019
Contact name: Sam Edwards
Telephone number: 01491 416 381

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

BCA Marketplace plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:22:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 939 M
EBIT 2020 157 M
Net income 2020 76,1 M
Debt 2020 234 M
Yield 2020 4,23%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 1 923 M
Chart BCA MARKETPLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
BCA Marketplace PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,75  GBP
Last Close Price 2,45  GBP
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avril Palmer-Baunack Executive Chairman
Timothy Giles Lampert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Gutteridge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Damian Kamaluddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Petrus Antonius Johanne Coelewij Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC2 435
COPART56.91%17 177
CARVANA CO96.18%3 140
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.18.14%573
IDOM INC-16.76%278
MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC11.52%265
