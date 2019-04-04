Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BCE Inc.    BCE   CA05534B7604

BCE INC.

(BCE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BCE : Bell launches new broadband wireless Internet service in Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Bell's Wireless Home Internet brings high-speed connections to residents and cottagers in smaller towns and rural communities

LITTLE BRITAIN, ON, April 4, 2019 - Bell today announced the expansion of its innovative Wireless Home Internet wireless broadband service to more communities in the Kawartha Lakes region and Peterborough County.

Now available to eligible homes in the communities of Buckhorn, Kirkfield, Lindsay and Little Britain, the new service will be expanded to other parts of the region, including Bobcaygeon, Bridgenorth, Burleigh Falls, Fenelon Falls, Havelock, Kinmount, Lakefield, Nephton and Omemee.

Bell Wireless Home Internet is designed to provide affordable broadband access to residents in smaller towns and unserved and underserved rural communities. The 5G-capable technology operates in the 3500 MHz spectrum band on Bell's advanced LTE wireless network.

'As Canada's leader in broadband communications innovation, we are pleased to extend high-speed Internet to residents and cottagers alike in Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County,' said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business. 'We look forward to bringing the benefits of Wireless Home Internet to hundreds of smaller towns and rural communities.'

To install Wireless Home Internet, Bell technicians place a small antenna outside a customer's home that connects to the Bell LTE network. Customers also receive the advanced Bell Home Hub modem to provide fast Wi-Fi throughout the home. Wireless Home Internet can also be bundled with Bell Satellite TV, offering more than 250 live and on demand channels on tablets, smartphones, laptops and big screens with the Bell Fibe TV app.

Now available in more than 30 communities in Ontario and Québec, Bell's Wireless Home Internet service is expected to reach more than 200,000 additional households in 138 centres this year, eventually extending to 1.2 million households.

For more information about Wireless Home Internet, please visit Bell.ca/FastInternet.

About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Nathan Gibson
905-614-9596
nathan.gibson@bell.ca
@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada

Back to search results

Disclaimer

BCE Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 14:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BCE INC.
10:12aBCE : Bell launches new broadband wireless Internet service in Kawartha Lakes an..
PU
03/29BCE : Bell to complete shutdown of CDMA wireless network on April 30
AQ
03/14BCE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/13BCE : files 2018 annual report on Form 40-F
PR
03/11BCE : DBRS Assigns Short Term Issuer Rating to BCE Inc., Confirms Ratings of Bel..
AQ
03/05BCE : Bell MTS launches first season of Tailor and the Jets on Fibe TV1
AQ
02/14Telus warns of higher 5G costs if Canada bans Huawei
RE
02/11BCE : Bell honours statesman and mental health advocate Michael Wilson
AQ
02/07BCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07BCE : 4Q Profit Falls Despite Rising Sales
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 23 955 M
EBIT 2019 5 639 M
Net income 2019 2 988 M
Debt 2019 25 482 M
Yield 2019 5,31%
P/E ratio 2019 17,85
P/E ratio 2020 16,58
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 53 563 M
Chart BCE INC.
Duration : Period :
BCE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Alexander Cope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wade Oosterman Vice Chairman & Group President
Gordon M. Nixon Chairman
Mirko Bibic Chief Operating Officer
Glen LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCE INC.10.44%40 183
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.71%244 163
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP4.33%81 527
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.85%79 351
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 452
TELEFONICA2.92%43 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About