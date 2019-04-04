BCE : Bell launches new broadband wireless Internet service in Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County

Bell's Wireless Home Internet brings high-speed connections to residents and cottagers in smaller towns and rural communities

LITTLE BRITAIN, ON, April 4, 2019 - Bell today announced the expansion of its innovative Wireless Home Internet wireless broadband service to more communities in the Kawartha Lakes region and Peterborough County.

Now available to eligible homes in the communities of Buckhorn, Kirkfield, Lindsay and Little Britain, the new service will be expanded to other parts of the region, including Bobcaygeon, Bridgenorth, Burleigh Falls, Fenelon Falls, Havelock, Kinmount, Lakefield, Nephton and Omemee.

Bell Wireless Home Internet is designed to provide affordable broadband access to residents in smaller towns and unserved and underserved rural communities. The 5G-capable technology operates in the 3500 MHz spectrum band on Bell's advanced LTE wireless network.

'As Canada's leader in broadband communications innovation, we are pleased to extend high-speed Internet to residents and cottagers alike in Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County,' said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business. 'We look forward to bringing the benefits of Wireless Home Internet to hundreds of smaller towns and rural communities.'

To install Wireless Home Internet, Bell technicians place a small antenna outside a customer's home that connects to the Bell LTE network. Customers also receive the advanced Bell Home Hub modem to provide fast Wi-Fi throughout the home. Wireless Home Internet can also be bundled with Bell Satellite TV, offering more than 250 live and on demand channels on tablets, smartphones, laptops and big screens with the Bell Fibe TV app.

Now available in more than 30 communities in Ontario and Québec, Bell's Wireless Home Internet service is expected to reach more than 200,000 additional households in 138 centres this year, eventually extending to 1.2 million households.

For more information about Wireless Home Internet, please visit Bell.ca/FastInternet.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

SOURCE Bell Canada

