Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BCE Inc.    BCE   CA05534B7604

BCE INC.

(BCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BCE : Q2 2019 results to be announced August 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its second-quarter 2019 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include George Cope, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mirko Bibic, Chief Operating Officer, and Glen LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-478-9326 or 416-340-2219. A replay will be available until midnight September 5, 2019 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 5175558#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q2-2019 conference call.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day, and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca 

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-q2-2019-results-to-be-announced-august-1-300883051.html

SOURCE Bell Canada


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BCE INC.
07:01aBCE : Q2 2019 results to be announced August 1
PR
07/05S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices
AQ
07/03BCE : Bell companies ranked as Canada's fastest Internet service providers by PC..
AQ
07/01BCE : George Cope to retire as President and CEO of BCE and Bell in January 2020
AQ
06/28BCE : George Cope to retire next year, Mirko Bibic named successor
AQ
06/28GEORGE COPE : BCE Says COO Bibic to Be CEO After Cope Retires in January
DJ
06/28BCE : George Cope to retire as President and CEO of BCE and Bell in January 2020
PR
06/13BCE : on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2015 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/13BCE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06BCE : Bell Canada renews Medium Term Notes (MTN) program
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About