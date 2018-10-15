Log in
10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its third-quarter 2018 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include George Cope, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Glen LeBlanc, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-377-0758 or 416-340-2216. A replay will be available until midnight December 6, 2018 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 7771836#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q3-2018 conference call.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-q3-2018-results-to-be-announced-november-1-300731277.html

SOURCE Bell Canada


© PRNewswire 2018
