BCE : on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2015 -- Data Talk

BCE Inc. (BCE) is currently at $45.21, down $1.67 or 3.56%

-- Would be lowest close since May 31, 2019, when it closed at $45.03

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 17, 2015, when it fell 3.69%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Up 0.41% month-to-date

-- Up 14.38% year-to-date

-- Up 9% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2018), when it closed at $41.48

-- Down 3.56% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 13, 2016, when it fell as much as 3.87%

All data as of 2:43:46 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet