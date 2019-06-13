Log in
BCE INC.

(BCE)
06/13 03:35:42 pm
59.93 CAD   -2.91%
BCE : on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2015 -- Data Talk
06/13 BCE INC. : Ex-dividend day
06/06 BCE : Bell Canada renews Medium Term Notes (MTN) program
BCE : on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2015 -- Data Talk

06/13/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

BCE Inc. (BCE) is currently at $45.21, down $1.67 or 3.56%

-- Would be lowest close since May 31, 2019, when it closed at $45.03

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 17, 2015, when it fell 3.69%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Up 0.41% month-to-date

-- Up 14.38% year-to-date

-- Up 9% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2018), when it closed at $41.48

-- Down 3.56% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 13, 2016, when it fell as much as 3.87%

All data as of 2:43:46 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 23 939 M
EBIT 2019 5 602 M
Net income 2019 3 099 M
Debt 2019 26 841 M
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 17,98
P/E ratio 2020 17,10
EV / Sales 2019 3,46x
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
Capitalization 55 968 M
Technical analysis trends BCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 61,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Alexander Cope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wade Oosterman Vice Chairman & Group President
Gordon M. Nixon Chairman
Mirko Bibic Chief Operating Officer
Glen LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCE INC.15.93%40 842
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.03%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.58%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.39%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.08%42 354
