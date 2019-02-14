Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BCE Inc.    BCE   CA05534B7604

BCE INC.

(BCE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/14 11:15:53 am
57.38 CAD   +0.56%
10:59aTelus warns of higher 5G costs if Canada bans Huawei
RE
02/11BCE : Bell honours statesman and mental health advocate Michael Wilson
AQ
02/07BCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telus warns of higher 5G costs if Canada bans Huawei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 10:59am EST

(Reuters) - Telecom company Telus Corp said on Thursday it expects costs related to setting up fifth-generation (5G) wireless network to escalate if the Canadian government bans Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies.

The Vancouver-based company said in a filing https://bit.ly/2SO9JwV the setting up and deployment of 5G technology could be impacted, and the Canadian telecom market could undergo a "structural change" if such a ban came into place.

The 5G technology is expected to greatly enhance speed, coverage and lead to almost no lag time in wireless networks.

The government of Canada is currently studying the security implications of 5G networks.

Ottawa is also locked in a bilateral dispute with China after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in December, on a U.S. extradition request.

Huawei faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and suspicion Beijing could use its technology for spying, something the company has denied.

UK's BT Group and France's Orange have said they will not use its 5G equipment in their core national networks.

Separately, the company reported profit in line with estimates, adding 112,000 total net wireless subscribers in the quarter ended Dec. 31, but the figure was 9,000 lower than a year ago.

Telus, which faces stiff competition from rivals BCE Inc and Rogers Communications Inc in the wireless space, earned an adjusted profit of 69 Canadian cents per share, in line with analysts' average estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Vancouver-based company reported net income of C$368 million ($277.44 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31.

Total operating revenue rose 6.3 percent to C$3.76 billion.

Telus shares were up 0.74 percent at C$47.24 in morning trading.

($1 = 1.3264 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCE INC. 0.78% 57.54 Delayed Quote.5.80%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 1.67% 72.56 Delayed Quote.2.40%
TELUS CORPORATION 0.85% 47.32 Delayed Quote.3.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BCE INC.
10:59aTelus warns of higher 5G costs if Canada bans Huawei
RE
02/11BCE : Bell honours statesman and mental health advocate Michael Wilson
AQ
02/07BCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07BCE : 4Q Profit Falls Despite Rising Sales
DJ
02/07BCE : Q4 profit falls due to writedown, expenses, revenue tops estimates
AQ
02/07BCE : reports 2018 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2019 financial targets - ..
AQ
02/06BCE : City of Markham and Bell partner for Smart City initiative
AQ
01/31BCE : Thanks a billion Canada! Total Bell Let's Talk Day messages of support rea..
AQ
01/30BCE : Bell Let's Talk supports Montréal organizations in delivering mental healt..
AQ
01/30BCE : It's Bell Let's Talk Day! Join the world's biggest mental health conversat..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 23 971 M
EBIT 2019 5 675 M
Net income 2019 3 116 M
Debt 2019 25 247 M
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,42
P/E ratio 2020 15,11
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 51 251 M
Chart BCE INC.
Duration : Period :
BCE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 59,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Alexander Cope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wade Oosterman Vice Chairman & Group President
Gordon M. Nixon Chairman
Mirko Bibic Chief Operating Officer
Glen LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCE INC.5.80%38 700
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.20%225 112
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.63%80 764
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.42%76 050
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 080
TELEFONICA0.37%43 124
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.