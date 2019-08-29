Log in
BCI MINERALS LTD

(BCI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.185 AUD   +2.78%
05:46aBCI MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A. Vorster
PU
08/26BCI MINERALS : Strong FY19 Result Positions BCI for Mardie FID
AQ
08/19BCI MINERALS LIMITED : - Change of Registered Office
AQ
BCI Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A. Vorster

08/29/2019

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited

ABN

21 120 646 924

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alwyn Petrus Vorster

Date of last notice

24 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Alwyn Vorster - trustee

(including registered holder)

and beneficiary of the account.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

28 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Mr Alwyn Vorster -

trustee and beneficiary of the account.

2,000,000 performance rights expiring 24 May 2021

2,000,000 performance rights expiring 28 November

2022.

3,985,645 fully paid ordinary shares.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares.

Number acquired

1,320,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Number disposed

Nil.

Value/Consideration

Nil consideration. Issued pursuant to the terms and

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

conditions of the BCI Employee Performance Rights

estimated valuation

Plan.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options,issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Mr Alwyn Vorster - trustee and beneficiary of the account.

5,305,645 fully paid ordinary shares.

Note - 680,000 performance rights expiring 24 May 2021 lapsed as performance hurdles were not met during the relevant performance period.

2,000,000 performance rights expiring 28 November

2022 lapsed as performance hurdles were not met during the relevant performance period.

1,320,000 fully paid ordinary shares were issued on exercise of 1,320,000 performance rights which had vested following the satisfaction of relevant performance conditions.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:45:05 UTC
