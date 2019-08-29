BCI Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A. Vorster

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited

ABN 21 120 646 924

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Alwyn Petrus Vorster Date of last notice 24 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Mr Alwyn Vorster - trustee (including registered holder) and beneficiary of the account. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 28 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Mr Alwyn Vorster - trustee and beneficiary of the account. 2,000,000 performance rights expiring 24 May 2021 2,000,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022. 3,985,645 fully paid ordinary shares. Class Fully paid ordinary shares. Number acquired 1,320,000 fully paid ordinary shares. Number disposed Nil. Value/Consideration Nil consideration. Issued pursuant to the terms and Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and conditions of the BCI Employee Performance Rights estimated valuation Plan.