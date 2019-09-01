BCI Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B. O'Donnell

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited

ABN 21 120 646 924

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Brian O'Donnell Date of last notice 1 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd - (including registered holder) shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the account. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 29 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd A/C> - shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the account. 351,998 fully paid ordinary shares. Class Fully paid ordinary shares. Number acquired 324,324 fully paid ordinary shares. Number disposed Nil. Value/Consideration $0.185 per share. Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd A/C> - shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the account. 676,322 fully paid ordinary shares.