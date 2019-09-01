BCI Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B. O'Donnell

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Brian O'Donnell
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
1 March 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should
be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd -
|
(including registered holder)
|
shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the account.
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
29 August 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd
|
|
A/C> - shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the
|
|
account.
|
|
351,998 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
324,324 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil.
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.185 per share.
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Rockstone Enterprises Pty Ltd
|
|
A/C> - shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of the
|
|
account.
|
|
676,322 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
-
|
Nature of change
|
On-market trade
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
|
options,issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
be disclosed in this part.
|
|
|
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
N/A
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
