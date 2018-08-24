BCI Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J. Bloom

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity BCI Minerals Limited ABN 21 120 646 924

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Jennifer Ann Bloom Date of last notice 2 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities





Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 23 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Jennifer Ann Bloom 200,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022. 60,000 fully paid ordinary shares. Class Performance rights expiring 28 November 2022. Number acquired N/A Number disposed N/A - 200,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022 lapsed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the BCI Employee Performance Rights Plan as they did not meet the performance hurdles. Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A

No. of securities held after change Jennifer Ann Bloom 60,000 fully paid ordinary shares. Note - 200,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022 lapsed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the BCI Employee Performance Rights Plan as they did not meet the performance hurdles. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back 200,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022 lapsed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the BCI Employee Performance Rights Plan as the performance hurdles were not met.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts





Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A



