BCI MINERALS LTD (BCI)
BCI Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J. Bloom

08/24/2018 | 01:47am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

BCI Minerals Limited

ABN

21 120 646 924

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jennifer Ann Bloom

Date of last notice

2 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

23 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Jennifer Ann Bloom 200,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022. 60,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Class

Performance rights expiring 28 November 2022.

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A - 200,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022 lapsed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the BCI Employee Performance Rights Plan as they did not meet the performance hurdles.

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Jennifer Ann Bloom 60,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Note - 200,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022 lapsed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the BCI Employee Performance Rights Plan as they did not meet the performance hurdles.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

200,000 performance rights expiring 28 November 2022 lapsed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the BCI Employee Performance Rights Plan as the performance hurdles were not met.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:46:06 UTC
