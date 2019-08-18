BCI Minerals : Change of Registered Office

ASX Release
19 August 2019
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE
BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) ("Company") announces the change of its registered office and principal place of business to the following effective immediately:
Level 2
1 Altona Street
West Perth WA 6005
Australia
The Company's telephone number and email address remain unchanged.
-END-
