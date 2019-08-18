Log in
BCI MINERALS LTD

(BCI)
BCI Minerals : Change of Registered Office

08/18/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

ASX Release

19 August 2019

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) ("Company") announces the change of its registered office and principal place of business to the following effective immediately:

Level 2

1 Altona Street

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

The Company's telephone number and email address remain unchanged.

-END-

For further information:

P: +61 8 6311 3400

E: info@bciminerals.com.au

T

+61 8 6311 3400

Level 2, 1 Altona Street

GPO Box 2811

E

info@bciminerals.com.au

West Perth WA 6005

West Perth WA 6872

W www.bciminerals.com.au

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 23:06:10 UTC
