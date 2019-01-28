Log in
BCI MINERALS LTD (BCI)
End-of-day quote  - 01/23
0.135 AUD
11:04pBCI MINERALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
2018BCI MINERALS : Kumina Sale Delivers A$27M Cash
PU
2018MIN : Completion of Acquisition of Kumina Iron Ore Project
PU
BCI Minerals : Corporate Presentation

01/28/2019

Driving the Mardie Project

Towards Development

Corporate Presentation

29 January 2019

www.bciminerals.com.au

About BCI Minerals

  • Based in Perth, Australia (ASX: BCI)

  • Market cap of ~A$55M

  • A$36M1 cash and zero debt

  • Building a new Salt and Potash business supported by Iron Ore cash flow:

    - Mardie Salt & SOP Project: Pre-

development studies and early site works

being undertaken

- Iron Valley Mine: Royalty earnings from

the 6-8Mtpa operation (A$6-15M pa)

- Divestment process of other assets

continues

1.

As at 31-Dec-18.

BCI Investment History

BCI has a track record of funding, developing and operating mining projects

1. Nullagine Joint Venture - Iron Ore:

  • Developed from greenfields and operated from 2010-2015

  • Dividends paid to shareholders: A$100M

2. Iron Valley - Iron Ore:

  • Developed in partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd

  • Operations from 2014 to current

  • BCI royalties to date: A$170M revenue and A$40M EBITDA

3. BCI is now focused on developing the 100% owned Mardie Salt & Potash Project

The Mardie Opportunity

Mardie is a Tier 1 long life project that can supply the

Salt and Potash growth markets in Asia

Salt as chemical feedstock

Asian Demand

MARDIE SALT &

POTASH PROJECT

Sulphate of Potash

as premium

fertiliser

BCI believes rapidly developing its 100% owned Mardie Project will create substantial value for all stakeholders

Positive Salt (NaCl) Market Dynamics

Supply deficit of >20Mtpa forecast in next decade (~5 Mardie sized projects)

SALT DEMAND INCREASING

SALT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 04:03:01 UTC
