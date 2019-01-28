BCI Minerals : Corporate Presentation

Driving the Mardie Project
Towards Development
Corporate Presentation
29 January 2019
www.bciminerals.com.au
About BCI Minerals
-
▪ Based in Perth, Australia (ASX: BCI)
-
▪ Market cap of ~A$55M
-
▪ A$36M1 cash and zero debt
-
▪ Building a new Salt and Potash business supported by Iron Ore cash flow:
- Mardie Salt & SOP Project: Pre-
development studies and early site works
being undertaken
- Iron Valley Mine: Royalty earnings from
the 6-8Mtpa operation (A$6-15M pa)
- Divestment process of other assets
continues
1.
As at 31-Dec-18.
BCI Investment History
BCI has a track record of funding, developing and operating mining projects
1. Nullagine Joint Venture - Iron Ore:
2. Iron Valley - Iron Ore:
-
▪ Developed in partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd
-
▪ Operations from 2014 to current
-
▪ BCI royalties to date: A$170M revenue and A$40M EBITDA
3. BCI is now focused on developing the 100% owned Mardie Salt & Potash Project
The Mardie Opportunity
Mardie is a Tier 1 long life project that can supply the
Salt and Potash growth markets in Asia
Salt as chemical feedstock
Asian Demand
MARDIE SALT &
POTASH PROJECT
Sulphate of Potash
as premium
fertiliser
BCI believes rapidly developing its 100% owned Mardie Project will create substantial value for all stakeholders
Positive Salt (NaCl) Market Dynamics
Supply deficit of >20Mtpa forecast in next decade (~5 Mardie sized projects)
SALT DEMAND INCREASING
SALT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS
Disclaimer
BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 04:03:01 UTC