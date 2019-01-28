BCI Minerals : Corporate Presentation

Driving the Mardie Project

Towards Development

Corporate Presentation

29 January 2019

About BCI Minerals

▪ Based in Perth, Australia (ASX: BCI)

▪ Market cap of ~A$55M

▪ A$36M1 cash and zero debt

▪ Building a new Salt and Potash business supported by Iron Ore cash flow: - Mardie Salt & SOP Project: Pre- development studies and early site works being undertaken - Iron Valley Mine: Royalty earnings from the 6-8Mtpa operation (A$6-15M pa) - Divestment process of other assets continues

1.

As at 31-Dec-18.

BCI Investment History

BCI has a track record of funding, developing and operating mining projects

1. Nullagine Joint Venture - Iron Ore:

▪ Developed from greenfields and operated from 2010-2015

▪ Dividends paid to shareholders: A$100M

2. Iron Valley - Iron Ore:

▪ Developed in partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd

▪ Operations from 2014 to current

▪ BCI royalties to date: A$170M revenue and A$40M EBITDA

3. BCI is now focused on developing the 100% owned Mardie Salt & Potash Project

The Mardie Opportunity

Mardie is a Tier 1 long life project that can supply the

Salt and Potash growth markets in Asia

Salt as chemical feedstock

Asian Demand

MARDIE SALT & POTASH PROJECT

Sulphate of Potash

as premium

fertiliser

BCI believes rapidly developing its 100% owned Mardie Project will create substantial value for all stakeholders

Positive Salt (NaCl) Market Dynamics

Supply deficit of >20Mtpa forecast in next decade (~5 Mardie sized projects)

SALT DEMAND INCREASING

SALT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS