Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BCI Minerals Ltd    BCI   AU000000BCI0

BCI MINERALS LTD

(BCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/20
0.155 AUD   -3.13%
07:45pBCI MINERALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/19BCI Minerals Limited - GR Engineering Appointed as Mardie Lead Engineer
AQ
03/17BCI MINERALS : GR Engineering Appointed as Mardie Lead Engineer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BCI Minerals : Corporate Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

Driving the Mardie Project

Towards Development

Corporate Presentation

21 March 2019

www.bciminerals.com.au

About BCI Minerals

  • Based in Perth, Australia

  • ASX listed as "BCI"

  • Market cap of ~A$60M

  • A$36M1 cash and zero debt

  • Wroxby Pty Ltd - largest shareholder ~28%

  • Key assets: - Mardie Salt & Potash: 100% owned project - Iron Valley Mine: royalty earnings

1.

As at 31-Dec-18.

SharePrice(A$)

0.25 0.20 0.15 0.10 0.05 0.00

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Share PriceOct-18

Volume

5 4 3 2 1 0

Volume(m)

Jan-19

BCI Project Development History

BCI has a track record of funding, developing and operating mining projects

1. Nullagine Joint Venture - Iron Ore:

  • Developed from greenfields and operated from 2010-2015

  • BCI as manager with FMG as partner

  • Dividends paid to shareholders: A$100M

2. Iron Valley - Iron Ore:

  • Developed in partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd

  • Operations from 2014 to current

  • BCI royalty receipts to date: A$170M revenue and A$40M EBITDA

3. BCI is now focused on developing the 100% owned Mardie Salt & Potash Project

The Mardie Opportunity

Mardie is a Tier 1 long life project that can supply the

Salt and Potash growth markets in Asia

Salt as chemical feedstock

Asian Demand

MARDIE SALT &

POTASH PROJECT

Sulphate of Potash

as premium

fertiliser

Rapidly developing the 100% owned Mardie Project will create substantial long-term value for all BCI stakeholders

Salt Facts

  • Salt (NaCl) = 40% sodium (Na) + 60% chlorine (Cl)

  • >300Mtpa of Salt produced and consumed globally

  • Salt production methods:

    • 1. Solar evaporation of seawater or inland lakes

    • 2. Mining of rock salt deposits via hard rock or solution mining methods

  • Salt Applications:

    • 1. Industrial / chemical / pharmaceutical: including glass, PVC, paper, textiles, medicines, oils etc.

    • 2. Water treatment: increases purity and removes elements harmful to equipment

    • 3. Food & Feed: preserves & flavours human food; essential element of animal nutrition

    • 4. De-icing: improves road transport safety in winter

Global Salt Applications

  • Salt Pricing:

    • - High-end chlor-alkali market requires high purity premium salt as feedstock

    • - High purity salt of >99.5% NaCl has sold at prices of US$40-75/t over last 10-years

    • - Most of high purity salt into Asia is shipped from Australia, Mexico and India

Source: Roskill 2017 Salt Market Report.

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 23:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BCI MINERALS LTD
07:45pBCI MINERALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/19BCI Minerals Limited - GR Engineering Appointed as Mardie Lead Engineer
AQ
03/18BCI MINERALS : GR Engineering secures $25m contract with BCI Minerals
AQ
03/17BCI MINERALS : GR Engineering Appointed as Mardie Lead Engineer
PU
02/22BCI MINERALS : Strong Half-Year Financial Results
PU
02/22BCI MINERALS : Half-Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
01/29BCI MINERALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
2018BCI MINERALS : Kumina Sale Delivers A$27M Cash
PU
2018MIN : Completion of Acquisition of Kumina Iron Ore Project
PU
2018BCI MINERALS : Final Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
More news
Chart BCI MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
BCI Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alwyn Petrus Vorster Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Brian Francis O'Donnell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Hodge Chief Financial Officer
Michael Gerrard Blakiston Independent Non-Executive Director
Jenny Bloom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCI MINERALS LTD14.29%45
VALE1.76%72 394
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED51.79%14 913
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.39.53%8 774
NMDC LTD21.63%5 236
FERREXPO PLC33.32%2 027
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.