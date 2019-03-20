BCI Minerals : Corporate Presentation

Driving the Mardie Project
About BCI Minerals
▪ Based in Perth, Australia
▪ ASX listed as "BCI"
▪ Market cap of ~A$60M
▪ A$36M1 cash and zero debt
▪ Wroxby Pty Ltd - largest shareholder ~28%
▪ Key assets: - Mardie Salt & Potash: 100% owned project - Iron Valley Mine: royalty earnings
As at 31-Dec-18.
BCI Project Development History
BCI has a track record of funding, developing and operating mining projects
1. Nullagine Joint Venture - Iron Ore:
▪ Developed from greenfields and operated from 2010-2015
▪ BCI as manager with FMG as partner
▪ Dividends paid to shareholders: A$100M
2. Iron Valley - Iron Ore:
▪ Developed in partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd
▪ Operations from 2014 to current
▪ BCI royalty receipts to date: A$170M revenue and A$40M EBITDA
3. BCI is now focused on developing the 100% owned Mardie Salt & Potash Project
The Mardie Opportunity
Mardie is a Tier 1 long life project that can supply the
Salt and Potash growth markets in Asia
Salt as chemical feedstock
Asian Demand
MARDIE SALT &
POTASH PROJECT
Sulphate of Potash
as premium
fertiliser
Rapidly developing the 100% owned Mardie Project will create substantial long-term value for all BCI stakeholders
Salt Facts
▪ Salt (NaCl) = 40% sodium (Na) + 60% chlorine (Cl)
▪ >300Mtpa of Salt produced and consumed globally
▪ Salt production methods:
▪ Salt Applications:
1. Industrial / chemical / pharmaceutical: including glass, PVC, paper, textiles, medicines, oils etc.
2. Water treatment: increases purity and removes elements harmful to equipment
3. Food & Feed: preserves & flavours human food; essential element of animal nutrition
4. De-icing: improves road transport safety in winter
Global Salt Applications
▪ Salt Pricing:
- High-end chlor-alkali market requires high purity premium salt as feedstock
- High purity salt of >99.5% NaCl has sold at prices of US$40-75/t over last 10-years
- Most of high purity salt into Asia is shipped from Australia, Mexico and India
Source: Roskill 2017 Salt Market Report.
