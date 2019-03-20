BCI Minerals : Corporate Presentation

Driving the Mardie Project

Towards Development

Corporate Presentation

21 March 2019

www.bciminerals.com.au

About BCI Minerals

▪ Based in Perth, Australia

▪ ASX listed as "BCI"

▪ Market cap of ~A$60M

▪ A$36M1 cash and zero debt

▪ Wroxby Pty Ltd - largest shareholder ~28%

▪ Key assets: - Mardie Salt & Potash: 100% owned project - Iron Valley Mine: royalty earnings

1.

As at 31-Dec-18.

SharePrice(A$)

0.25 0.20 0.15 0.10 0.05 0.00

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Share PriceOct-18

Volume

5 4 3 2 1 0

Volume(m)

Jan-19

BCI Project Development History

BCI has a track record of funding, developing and operating mining projects

1. Nullagine Joint Venture - Iron Ore:

▪ Developed from greenfields and operated from 2010-2015

▪ BCI as manager with FMG as partner

▪ Dividends paid to shareholders: A$100M

2. Iron Valley - Iron Ore:

▪ Developed in partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd

▪ Operations from 2014 to current

▪ BCI royalty receipts to date: A$170M revenue and A$40M EBITDA

3. BCI is now focused on developing the 100% owned Mardie Salt & Potash Project

The Mardie Opportunity

Mardie is a Tier 1 long life project that can supply the

Salt and Potash growth markets in Asia

Salt as chemical feedstock

Asian Demand

MARDIE SALT & POTASH PROJECT

Sulphate of Potash

as premium

fertiliser

Rapidly developing the 100% owned Mardie Project will create substantial long-term value for all BCI stakeholders

Salt Facts

▪ Salt (NaCl) = 40% sodium (Na) + 60% chlorine (Cl)

▪ >300Mtpa of Salt produced and consumed globally

▪ Salt production methods: 1. Solar evaporation of seawater or inland lakes 2. Mining of rock salt deposits via hard rock or solution mining methods

▪ Salt Applications: 1. Industrial / chemical / pharmaceutical: including glass, PVC, paper, textiles, medicines, oils etc. 2. Water treatment: increases purity and removes elements harmful to equipment 3. Food & Feed: preserves & flavours human food; essential element of animal nutrition 4. De-icing: improves road transport safety in winter



Global Salt Applications

▪ Salt Pricing: - High-end chlor-alkali market requires high purity premium salt as feedstock - High purity salt of >99.5% NaCl has sold at prices of US$40-75/t over last 10-years - Most of high purity salt into Asia is shipped from Australia, Mexico and India



Source: Roskill 2017 Salt Market Report.