BCI Minerals : Corporate Presentation

Developing the Tier 1
Mardie Salt & Potash Project
Corporate Presentation
30 September 2019
About BCI Minerals
Based in Perth, Australia
ASX listed as "BCI"
Market cap of ~A$75M
A$36M 1 cash and zero debt
Wroxby Pty Ltd - largest shareholder ~29%
Key assets:
Mardie Salt & Potash: 100% owned project
Iron Valley Mine: royalty earnings (A$12.3M EBITDA in FY19)
0.24
5
0.22
4
Share Price (A$)
0.20
Volume (m)
0.18
3
0.16
2
0.14
1
0.12
0.10
0
Apr-18
Jul-18
Oct-18
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Share Price
Volume
100km
300km
The Mardie Opportunity
Mardie is a Tier 1 long life project that can supply the
Salt and Potash growth markets in Asia
Salt as chemical
feedstock
Asian
Demand
MARDIE SALT &
POTASH PROJECT
Sulphate of Potash
as premium
fertiliser
Mardie - Long Term Benefits for all Stakeholders
7. Strong Project Economics
1
Pre-tax NPV
8: A$925M
Pre-tax IRR: 19%
Annual EBITDA: A$165M
6. Benefits to WA & Australia over 60+ years
Corporate taxes: >$5B
State royalties: >$600M
Native Title royalties: >$100M
1. Renewable & Sustainable
Inexhaustible seawater resource and 95% of energy derived from
sun and wind
MARDIE SALT &
POTASH PROJECT
2. Environmentally Friendly
Ponds located 5km inland
and designed to protect
coastal ecosystem
3. Secondary Processing
Australia first - processing of waste seawater derived salts into fertiliser product (SOP)
5. Regional and Indigenous
4. Regional Development
Employment
Northern WA project for 60+
>200 construction jobs and
years; local procurement
>100 operating jobs
component
1.
Refer to slide 10 for more details
4
Salt Market
Strong salt demand growth forecast in Asia
Salt Uses in Asia, 2018 (150Mt)
Chemical,
117Mt, 78%
Others, Food,
12Mt, 18Mt,
8% 12%
De-icing, 3Mt, 2%
Asia demand ~150Mtpa; 40% of 350Mtpa global salt consumption
Asian chemical industry is the major user of salt (~80%)
Salt is a key raw material in production of alumina, PVC, glass, paper, pharmaceuticals, water treatment and food products
Salt Demand Growth in Asia (Mt)
200
+26%
190
175
150
150
Mt 125
100
75
50
2018
2027
China India Japan Korea Indonesia Other Asia
Close correlation between GDP growth and salt demand (reflecting industrial activity)
40Mtpa of new salt demand growth forecast in Asia by 2027 - primarily China
Australian salt prices have ranged from US$35- 75/t CIF over the last 10 years
Source: Roskill, BCI analysis.
5
Sales 2020
85,6 M
EBIT 2020
-13,6 M
Net income 2020
-13,1 M
Finance 2020
18,3 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-5,45x
P/E ratio 2021
-
EV / Sales2020
0,63x
EV / Sales2021
-
Capitalization
71,8 M
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.