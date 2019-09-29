Log in
BCI Minerals Ltd    BCI   AU000000BCI0

BCI MINERALS LTD

(BCI)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/27
0.18 AUD   -2.70%
07:08pBCI MINERALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
09/16BCI MINERALS : Notice of initial substantial holder from SNC
PU
09/01BCI MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B. O'Donnell
PU
BCI Minerals : Corporate Presentation

09/29/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Developing the Tier 1

Mardie Salt & Potash Project

Corporate Presentation

30 September 2019

www.bciminerals.com.au

About BCI Minerals

  • Based in Perth, Australia
  • ASX listed as "BCI"
  • Market cap of ~A$75M
  • A$36M1 cash and zero debt
  • Wroxby Pty Ltd - largest shareholder ~29%
  • Key assets:
    • Mardie Salt & Potash: 100% owned project
    • Iron Valley Mine: royalty earnings (A$12.3M EBITDA in FY19)

0.24

5

0.22

4

Share Price (A$)

0.20

Volume (m)

0.18

3

0.16

2

0.14

1

0.12

0.10

0

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Share Price

Volume

100km

300km

1.

As at 31-Aug-19.

2

The Mardie Opportunity

Mardie is a Tier 1 long life project that can supply the

Salt and Potash growth markets in Asia

Salt as chemical

feedstock

Asian

Demand

MARDIE SALT &

POTASH PROJECT

Sulphate of Potash

as premium

fertiliser

3

Mardie - Long Term Benefits for all Stakeholders

7. Strong Project Economics1

Pre-tax NPV8: A$925M

Pre-tax IRR: 19%

Annual EBITDA: A$165M

6. Benefits to WA & Australia over 60+ years

Corporate taxes: >$5B

State royalties: >$600M

Native Title royalties: >$100M

1. Renewable & Sustainable Inexhaustible seawater resource and 95% of energy derived from

sun and wind

MARDIE SALT &

POTASH PROJECT

2. Environmentally Friendly Ponds located 5km inland

and designed to protect

coastal ecosystem

3. Secondary Processing Australia first - processing of waste seawater derived salts into fertiliser product (SOP)

5. Regional and Indigenous

4. Regional Development

Employment

Northern WA project for 60+

>200 construction jobs and

years; local procurement

>100 operating jobs

component

1.

Refer to slide 10 for more details

4

Salt Market

Strong salt demand growth forecast in Asia

Salt Uses in Asia, 2018 (150Mt)

Chemical,

117Mt, 78%

Others, Food,

12Mt, 18Mt,

8% 12%

De-icing, 3Mt, 2%

  • Asia demand ~150Mtpa; 40% of 350Mtpa global salt consumption
  • Asian chemical industry is the major user of salt (~80%)
  • Salt is a key raw material in production of alumina, PVC, glass, paper, pharmaceuticals, water treatment and food products

Salt Demand Growth in Asia (Mt)

200

+26%

190

175

150

150

Mt 125

100

75

50

20182027

China India Japan Korea Indonesia Other Asia

  • Close correlation between GDP growth and salt demand (reflecting industrial activity)
  • 40Mtpa of new salt demand growth forecast in Asia by 2027 - primarily China
  • Australian salt prices have ranged from US$35- 75/t CIF over the last 10 years

Source: Roskill, BCI analysis.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Latest news on BCI MINERALS LTD
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 85,6 M
EBIT 2020 -13,6 M
Net income 2020 -13,1 M
Finance 2020 18,3 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,45x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 71,8 M
Technical analysis trends BCI MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,18  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alwyn Petrus Vorster Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Brian Francis O'Donnell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Hodge Chief Financial Officer
Michael Gerrard Blakiston Independent Non-Executive Director
Jenny Bloom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BCI MINERALS LTD32.14%49
VALE-6.16%58 919
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED105.73%18 382
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.38.53%8 049
NMDC LTD-6.68%3 974
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 379
