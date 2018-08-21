BCI Minerals : FY18 Full Year Results Release

ASX Release

21 August 2018

FULL-YEAR RESULTS - PROJECT INVESTMENTS DELIVER

KEY MILESTONES

 Iron Valley generated revenue for BCI of A$33.0M and EBITDA of A$5.6M from shipments of 6.1Mt in the year

 Significant investment in value-adding activities on BCI's projects including: - A$10.0M of capitalised acquisition and earn-in expenditure to secure the highly prospective Kumina tenements and complete a Scoping Study on the Carnegie Potash Project - A$13.3M in exploration and evaluation expenditure delivers a positive Pre-Feasibility Study on the Mardie Salt & SOP Project and maiden iron ore JORC Mineral Resource at Kumina

 Group EBITDA loss of A$14.4M and a net loss after tax of A$16.9M

 Cash position of A$13.1M and debt free

BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) ("BCI" or the "Company") presents its financial results for the full-year ended 30 June 2018.

The Iron Valley mine, which is operated by Mineral Resources Limited ("MIN"), continues to deliver positive royalty earnings and cash flow for BCI. Iron Valley shipped 6.1Mt during the year, which generated revenue for BCI of A$33.0M and EBITDA of A$5.6M. BCI's EBITDA comprised of A$7.9M from shipments which occurred during the year less an adjustment of A$2.3M relating to the finalisation of pricing for shipments from the previous financial year. BCI's annual Iron Valley EBITDA for the next two years will at minimum be in-line with FY18.

During the year, BCI invested in progressing its exploration and development projects, resulting in a number of key project milestones being achieved.

BCI released a positive Mardie Pre-Feasibility Study in June 2018 on a proposed 3.5Mtpa of high purity industrial salt and 75ktpa of sulphate of potash operation, demonstrating attractive financials including a pre-tax NPV of A$335M, IRR of 20% and annual EBITDA of >A$100M.1

The Kumina tenements were acquired in September 2017 and BCI completed a major exploration drilling campaign, resulting in a maiden JORC Mineral Resource of 115.2Mt at 58.0% Fe (53% Fe cut-off) or 78.3Mt at 59.1% Fe (57% Fe cut-off). The Kumina tenements are considered highly prospective, with multiple further targets identified to date. Following completion of the maiden Mineral Resource estimate at Kumina, BCI has a substantial overall hematite Mineral Resource on

1 Refer to BCI's announcement dated 1 June 2018. All material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information derived from the production target continue to apply and have not materially changed.

BCI-owned tenements of more than 600Mt.2

BCI increased its interest in the Carnegie Potash Project to 30% after funding a positive Scoping Study completed by joint venture partner, Kalium Lakes Limited and completed initial value-adding exploration at a number of BCI's other tenements in Western Australia, which are in the process of being monetised.

BCI's financial results reflect the investment made in delivering the milestones, with A$13.4M incurred in exploration and evaluation expenditure during the full-year and A$10.0M (capitalised) to acquire the Kumina tenements and as earn-in to the Carnegie Potash Project Joint Venture.

Overall, BCI recorded a net loss after tax of A$16.9M as set out in the following summary of the Company's statement of profit and loss:

June 2018 June 2017 A$M A$M Continuing operations Revenue 33.4 64.0 Profit/(loss) after tax (16.9) 7.1 Discontinued operations Loss after tax from discontinued operations - (1.4) Net profit/(loss) after tax (16.9) 5.7

BCI recorded an EBITDA loss of A$14.4M for the full-year. The table below shows the EBITDA contribution for each segment of the Group.

June 2018 June 2017 A$M A$M Continuing operations Iron Valley 5.6 12.8 Buckland and Kumina (7.5) (1.6) Mardie (2.9) (0.2) Exploration tenements (2.6) (1.8) Business Development (1.1) (0.7) Corporate (5.9) (4.6) EBITDA from continuing operations (14.4) 9.4 Discontinued operations EBITDA from discontinued operations - (1.1) Total EBITDA (14.4) 8.3

BCI remains in a strong financial position, with A$13.1M cash as at 30 June 2018 and no debt.

2 Refer to BCI's announcement dated 28 June 2018. BCI is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement.

Commenting on the results, BCI's Managing Director, Alwyn Vorster, said "FY18 was a positive year of project investment for BCI. The Mardie Salt & SOP Project was materially de-risked via positive study and approvals work, and BCI created a valuable iron ore resource at Kumina in a short period of time.

"During FY19, BCI will focus on further value-adding and de-risking of Mardie during a Definitive Feasibility Study, supported by a strong foundation of Iron Valley royalties, existing cash reserves and potential value from other iron ore transactions."

