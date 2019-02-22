BCI Minerals : Half-Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D

ASX Release

22 February 2019

APPENDIX 4D

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

This information should be read in conjunction with BCI Minerals Limited's Financial Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Company Details

Name of entity: ABN:

BCI Minerals Limited 21 120 646 924

Results for announcement to the market

December December 2018 2017 Up / % $000's $000's Down Movement Revenue from continuing operations 19,765 17,558 Up 12.6% Profit /(loss) after income tax from continuing operations 15,598 (6,081) Up - Net profit/(loss) attributable to members 15,598 (6,081) Up - Dividends

No dividends have been declared for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: nil).

Net tangible asset backing

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share: $0.21 (June 2018: $0.17).

Previous corresponding period

The previous corresponding period is the half-year ended 31 December 2017.

Auditor's review

This report is based on financial statements which have been reviewed by BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd.

Commentary on results for the period

The Company's net profit after income tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was $15.6M, which is a result of earnings from Iron Valley, a profit from the disposal of Kumina and increased expenditure on progressing and developing the Mardie Salt Project and other exploration activities.

Detailed commentary on the results for the half-year is contained in the ASX release and the half-year financial report that accompany this announcement.

FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Directors' Report 2

Directors' Declaration 7

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 8

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 9

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 10

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 11

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 12

Independent Auditor's Report 21

Auditor Independence of Declaration 23

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report on the results of the Consolidated Entity (referred to hereafter as "BCI" or the "Company") consisting of BCI Minerals Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activities of the Company during the course of the half-year were the development of assets in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Mardie Salt & Potash Project. The Company also receives iron ore royalty earnings from the Iron Valley Mine.

There has been no significant change in the nature of the Company's activities during the half-year.

DIRECTORS

The names of directors of the Company in office during the half-year and up to the date of this report unless otherwise stated are:

Brian O'Donnell Chairman (Non-Executive) Alwyn Vorster Managing Director (Executive) Michael Blakiston Director (Non-Executive) Jenny Bloom Director (Non-Executive) Martin Bryant Director (Non-Executive) - resigned 30 November 2018 Andrew Haslam Director (Non-Executive) - resigned 30 November 2018 DIVIDENDS

No dividends have been declared in relation to the half-year ended 31 December 2018 (June 2018: Nil).

ROUNDING OF AMOUNTS

The Company is of the kind referred to in ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financials/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, and in accordance with that Corporations Instrument amounts in the directors' report and half-year report are rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The operations and results of the Company for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 are reviewed below. This review includes information on the financial position of the Company, and its business strategies and prospects for the remainder of the current financial year and for future financial years. It is recommended that this report is read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and considered together with any public announcements made by the Company during or since the half-year ended 31 December 2018 in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") Listing Rules.

The previous corresponding period for profit or loss and cash flow is the half-year ended 31 December 2017.

BCI is an Australian-based resources company that is developing an industrial minerals business (initially comprising salt and potash) supported by iron ore royalty earnings and divestment proceeds.

Safety performance

BCI places a high priority on facilitating a safe working environment for all staff and contractors. No lost time injuries ("LTIs") have been recorded for more than 3.5 years and the lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") at 31 December 2018 was zero (December 2017: 0.0).

Mineral Resources Limited ("MIN") is responsible for Occupational Health and Safety matters at Iron Valley and therefore BCI does not report safety performance for the Iron Valley Mine.

Mardie Salt & Potash Project

The 100% owned Mardie Project is located on the northwest coast of Western Australia in one of the world's premium locations for solar evaporation operations. Mardie has the potential to be a large scale, long life and low cost operation utilising an inexhaustible seawater resource and mostly natural energy from the sun and wind to produce high purity salt and sulphate of potash ("SOP").

BCI completed a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") during June 2018, which established a positive business case for producing 3.5Mtpa salt and 75ktpa SOP. A Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") is currently underway and BCI is aiming to improve the business case in a number of areas, including increasing salt and SOP production to 4Mtpa and 100ktpa respectively, establishing a salt export facility at the Mardie site and enhancing the project economics via reduced operating costs.

During the half-year, BCI commenced site-based DFS activities, including establishment of access tracks and preparation for small-scale site evaporation trials. A final geotechnical program is underway to confirm mudflat soil composition and permeability characteristics across the entire planned evaporation pond footprint and inform optimal locations for pond walls and port infrastructure.

BCI made good progress in relation to environmental, heritage and approvals during the half-year. Extensive further marine and land environmental surveys were completed and the Environmental Protection Authority ("EPA") approved the Mardie Project's Environmental Scoping Document ("ESD"), which sets out the scope and content of the Environmental Review Document ("ERD") required to be submitted as part of the approvals process. On the basis that the ERD is submitted by April 2019, the EPA has endorsed a timeline whereby the EPA's assessment report is released by the end of 2019 allowing full Ministerial approval by early 2020.

BCI completed a heritage survey with the Yaburara & Mardudhunera ("YM") people during the half-year over 90% of the project footprint. The outcome of this survey is that BCI has now received the required heritage-related consents to proceed with construction and operation activity in these areas, subject to relocation of some artefacts and preservation of a heritage site which does not impact the planned project footprint. BCI plans to complete a heritage survey with the Kuruma Marthudunera ("KM") people in the March 2019 quarter to clear the remaining 10% of the project footprint area.

BCI held positive discussions with the State Government regarding the potential for a port facility at the Mardie site and is aiming to secure support for the port facility in the near future.

Iron Valley Mine

The Iron Valley Mine is operated by MIN under an ore purchase agreement with BCI. MIN operates the mine at its cost and purchases iron ore from BCI at a price linked to MIN's received sales price. BCI is responsible for paying royalties related to the project and securing key approvals.

MIN shipped 3.7 million wet metric tonnes ("M wmt") (December 2017: 3.1M wmt), with approximately half being lump.

Iron Valley generated revenue for BCI of $20.2M (December 2017: $17.2M) and EBITDA of $3.2M, which comprised $3.8M from shipments during the half-year less a $0.6M adjustment due to the finalisation of pricing for certain FY2018 shipments (December 2017: $2.3M).

Iron Valley Shipments (M wmt)

Iron Valley EBITDA ($M)

