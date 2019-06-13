BCI Minerals : Iron Valley Earnings Update

ASX Release

14 June 2019

IRON VALLEY EARNINGS UPDATE

Previous estimate of BCI's FY19 Iron Valley EBITDA was between A$6M and A$12M

Based on stronger recent iron ore pricing and lower A$:US$ exchange rates, BCI now confirms its FY19 Iron Valley EBITDA is expected to be in the range of A$11M to A$12M

BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) ("BCI" or the "Company") advises that an increased BCI EBITDA from Iron Valley is expected for the June 2019 quarter compared to the levels reported for the first three quarters of the financial year ending 30 June 2019 ("FY19").

Iron Valley is a mine in the Central Pilbara region that is operated by Mineral Resources Limited ("MIN") and has Ore Reserves of 95Mt at 58.4% Fe as at 30 June 2018.1 BCI receives a quarterly royalty from MIN and from this, pays WA State Government royalties, Native Title royalties and a private royalty.

Factors which determine BCI's royalty income include tonnes shipped from Iron Valley, proportion of lump and fines, CFR 62% Fe iron ore prices, quality discounts, A$:US$ exchange rates and shipping freight rates.

BCI's EBITDA from Iron Valley has ranged between A$5.6M (FY18) and A$18.3M (FY17) since operations commenced in 2014. BCI previously reported its EBITDA from Iron Valley for the first nine months of FY19 was A$6.0M from 5.5Mt shipped and that it expects Iron Valley EBITDA for FY19 of between A$6M and A$12M.2

Iron ore prices have increased significantly during the last six months due to global supply issues and ongoing strong steel demand. Prices have been particularly strong in the June 2019 quarter to date, with the CFR 62% Fe iron ore price averaging US$96/dmt in April and May and the spot price currently at US$105/dmt. This compares to an average of US$74/dmt for the first 9 months of FY19. Discounts for 58% Fe iron ore products have also reduced materially and are at the lowest level in more than 3 years, and this has translated to a reduction in discounts for Iron Valley product.

Despite the majority of recent Iron Valley shipments being iron ore fines, which has a lower price than lump, overall pricing for Iron Valley product has been strong, particularly in April and May 2019. BCI now expects FY19 EBITDA from Iron Valley to be between A$11M and A$12M3, which is at the upper limit of the previous estimate. This implies an estimated June 2019 quarter EBITDA of A$5M to A$6M.

If the iron ore market and MIN production levels remain at current levels, FY20 is expected to be another positive year for BCI's Iron Valley royalty. Potential further upside exists if the proportion of lump shipped by MIN returns to long range average levels.