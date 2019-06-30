BCI Minerals : Mardie Advances to NAIF Funding Due Diligence Stage

ABOUT NAIF
NAIF was established on 1 July 2016 by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility Act 2016 (NAIF Act) and is a corporate Commonwealth entity. The objective of the NAIF Act is to provide financial assistance to the States of Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory for the construction of infrastructure to benefit northern Australia. The NAIF may approve loans to 30 June 2021 with total A$5 billion in aggregate (with loan tenors of up to the longest term of Commonwealth borrowing).
ABOUT BCI MINERALS
BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) ("BCI") is an Australian-based company that is developing a salt and potash business supported by iron ore royalty earnings.
BCI is focused on rapidly advancing its 100% owned Mardie Salt & Potash Project, a potential Tier 1 project located on the West Pilbara coast in the centre of Australia's key salt production region.
Mardie will produce high-purity salt (typically 99.7% NaCl) and sulphate of potash ("SOP") (typically 51% K2O) via solar evaporation of seawater. Using an inexhaustible resource and a production process driven mainly by natural solar and wind energy, Mardie is a sustainable opportunity to supply the salt and potash growth markets in Asia over many decades.
The long-term demand outlook for both salt and SOP is positive. Salt, or NaCl, is an essential mineral used extensively in modern life. High purity salt produced at Mardie will be used in chemical and industrial processes that create thousands of everyday products. Demand in this market segment, particularly in Asia, is expected to grow strongly over the next decade and result in a supply deficit.
Increasing population and urbanisation requires more and better-quality food to be produced from less arable land. SOP is a premium fertiliser providing two key nutrients - potassium and sulphur - which improves plant growth and makes it drought resistant. SOP is mostly used on high value crops where yield increases deliver larger financial benefits.
Following a positive Pre-Feasibility Study in 2018, a Definitive Feasibility Study on a 4Mtpa salt and 100ktpa SOP operation is underway and due to be completed by late 2019. Key approvals are expected to be in place by early 2020 and a Final Investment Decision (FID) is targeted by Q1 2020.
BCI receives quarterly royalty earnings from Iron Valley, an iron ore mine located in the Central Pilbara region of Western Australia which is operated by Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) (95Mt JORC Ore Reserve1). BCI's EBITDA from Iron Valley has ranged from A$5.6-18.3M per annum and is expected to range from A$11-12M for FY19.
A process is underway for the divestment of BCI's iron ore and exploration portfolio. The first transaction completed in December 2018, with the sale of the Kumina iron ore tenements to MIN for total consideration of A$35M cash, of which $8M is still to be received after operations commence.