BCI Minerals : Mardie Advances to NAIF Funding Due Diligence Stage

ASX Release

1 July 2019

MARDIE SALT & POTASH PROJECT ADVANCES TO NAIF

FUNDING DUE DILIGENCE STAGE

BCI Minerals Limited (BCI) is pleased to advise that the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) has completed its strategic assessment of the Mardie Salt & Potash Project (Mardie) and has advised that Mardie has proceeded to the due diligence phase of the NAIF assessment process.

NAIF is a A$5 billion facility set up as an initiative of the Australian Government to provide loans, which may be on concessional terms, to support and encourage infrastructure development in northern Australia. NAIF has a formal staged assessment process and range of eligibility criteria that need to be satisfied before the NAIF Board will consider making an Investment Decision to grant financial assistance to any project.

BCI identified NAIF as a potential debt funding provider that could become an important part of the overall Mardie funding strategy. Mardie is located on the Pilbara coast in Western Australia, entirely within the definition of Northern Australia under the NAIF Act 2016 and involves the construction of infrastructure, including a new multi-user port facility, as well as ponds, two processing plants, accommodation and supporting infrastructure.

Following initial discussions with NAIF and BCI's provision of information on the Mardie Project and its development plans, Mardie has now been assessed by NAIF Executive as having the potential to meet NAIF's mandatory eligibility criteria, completing the Strategic Assessment Stage.

It should be noted that NAIF has not at this stage made a decision to offer a loan or provide financial assistance of any sort and there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached between the parties. BCI will continue to work closely with NAIF during the Due Diligence Stage for BCI to develop a formal Investment Proposal, which is a precondition for the NAIF Board to make an Investment Decision.

BCI's Managing Director, Alwyn Vorster, said: "We welcome NAIF's decision to progress Mardie to the next phase of its debt funding process. BCI is actively working on funding solutions for Mardie in parallel with the Definitive Feasibility Study to allow timely development of the Project. BCI is also making solid progress in developing product offtake support, which will be an essential requirement of securing a funding solution. Non-binding MOUs have recently been entered into with several credible salt end-users in Asia, defining the engagement process to achieve offtake agreements in the future."