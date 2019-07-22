BCI Minerals : Quarterly Activities Report

Optimisation Study

Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") Optimisation Study was concluded during the June 2019 quarter, delivering an enhanced development case with improved project economics. 1

Key changes to the development case for the PFS Optimisation Study relative to the PFS include:

Salt production increased from 3.5Mtpa to 4.0Mtpa;

SOP production increased from 75ktpa to 100ktpa;

Salt and SOP now exported via a new port at Mardie, eliminating all road haulage costs;

Operating life increased from 30 years to 60 years.

The key economic outcomes from the PFS Optimisation Study include a pre-tax NPV10 of A$560M, pre-tax IRR of 20% and annual EBITDA of A$155M. Pre-tax NPV increases to A$875M at a discount rate of 8%.

The PFS Optimisation Study development case is forming the basis of the DFS, with other project optimisations being included as work on the DFS progresses.

DFS Activities

The DFS is progressing well across all key areas, with engineering approximately 30% complete as at the end of June 2019.

The project mass balance has been completed by Worley and the evaporation pond and crystalliser layout has been finalised. Optimisation work has resulted in a nine-pond layout being adopted for the DFS (as opposed to eight ponds in the PFS Optimisation Study) to maximise production from the available pond area.

Detailed design and pricing of the salt plant is nearing completion. For the SOP plant, the lower risk and more economic mechanical flotation has been selected as the preferred processing option (as opposed to the cold conversion option in the PFS Optimisation Study).

The basis of design for the Mardie Port now includes a 3.5km causeway to span the landside area from the salt plant to the salt stockpiles at a new elevated location near the shoreline. A 3.2km trestle jetty spans the marine area from the salt stockpiles to the ship loading infrastructure and berth pocket offshore. This revised configuration is expected to have a lower capital cost and reduced execution risk compared to the PFS Optimisation Study configuration of a 7km trestle jetty spanning both the landside and marine areas.

BCI is completing additional geotechnical drilling during the second half of 2019 in the pond and port areas to significantly de-risk construction and operations. Geotechnical drilling and testwork in the pond areas will build on previous drilling to establish ground conditions along the final pond wall alignment and confirm continuity of the impermeable clay layer over the entire pond footprint. Marine geotechnical drilling in the port area will inform the piling design for the trestle jetty and establish preferred methods and expected costs for dredging the berth pocket and shallow sections of the transhipper channel.

1 Refer to BCI's PFS Optimisation Study announcement released on 17 May 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the production target and forecast financial information continue to apply and have not materially changed.