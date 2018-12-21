MIN: Completion of Acquisition of Kumina Iron Ore Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
21 December 2018
Completion of Acquisition of Kumina Iron Ore Project
Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN; MRL or Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Kumina Iron Ore Project (Kumina Project) from BCI Minerals Limited (ASX: BCI; BCI).
As per the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement signed with BCI (see ASX announcement 22 October 2018) MRL has now paid $27 million to BCI.
MRL will pay a further $4 million to BCI when MRL achieves the first export of iron ore from the Kumina Project and an additional $4 million 12 months after the Company achieves first export.
The Kumina Project is located in the West Pilbara region approximately 100km south of Karratha. It has a JORC Inferred Mineral Resource of 78.3 million tonnes at 59.1% Fe at a 57% Fe cut-off (refer BCI ASX Announcement dated 28 June 2018 - Maiden Kumina JORC Mineral Resource).
The acquisition of the Kumina Project is consistent with MRL's strategy of identifying new value-adding development opportunities to enable it to remain a junior iron ore producer in the Pilbara.
ENDS
For further information, please contact:
|
Mark Wilson
|
Peter Klinger
|
Chief Financial Officer/Company Secretary
|
Media Relations
|
Mineral Resources Limited
|
Cannings Purple
|
T: +61 8 9329 3600
|
T: +61 (0)411 251 540
|
E: mark.wilson@mineralresources.com.au
|
E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au
|
