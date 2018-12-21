Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MIN: Completion of Acquisition of Kumina Iron Ore Project

12/21/2018 | 05:05am CET

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 December 2018

Completion of Acquisition of Kumina Iron Ore Project

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN; MRL or Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Kumina Iron Ore Project (Kumina Project) from BCI Minerals Limited (ASX: BCI; BCI).

As per the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement signed with BCI (see ASX announcement 22 October 2018) MRL has now paid $27 million to BCI.

MRL will pay a further $4 million to BCI when MRL achieves the first export of iron ore from the Kumina Project and an additional $4 million 12 months after the Company achieves first export.

The Kumina Project is located in the West Pilbara region approximately 100km south of Karratha. It has a JORC Inferred Mineral Resource of 78.3 million tonnes at 59.1% Fe at a 57% Fe cut-off (refer BCI ASX Announcement dated 28 June 2018 - Maiden Kumina JORC Mineral Resource).

The acquisition of the Kumina Project is consistent with MRL's strategy of identifying new value-adding development opportunities to enable it to remain a junior iron ore producer in the Pilbara.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Mark Wilson

Peter Klinger

Chief Financial Officer/Company Secretary

Media Relations

Mineral Resources Limited

Cannings Purple

T: +61 8 9329 3600

T: +61 (0)411 251 540

E: mark.wilson@mineralresources.com.au

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources has become one of the ASX's best-performing contractors since listing in 2006.

To learn more, please visit www.mineralresources.com.au.

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

BCI Minerals Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 04:04:01 UTC
