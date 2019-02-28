Log in
BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

02/28/2019 | 07:35am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

28-Feb-2019 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014).

 

28 February 2019

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

("BCRE" or the "Company")

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

 

The Company hereby announces that, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions as set out in full in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Notice"), which was published on the Company's website on 16 January 2019, were adopted unanimously.

 

The Extraordinary General Meeting has unanimously adopted (i) the appointment of JPA Van Noort Gassler & Co B.V. as the Company's statutory auditor in replacement of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP Netherlands as Company's statutory auditor, starting with the financial year 2018 and conditional upon the Company having terminated its listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc., (ii) the appointment of Mr. Shimon Weintraub as a non-executive member of the Company's Board of Directors and (iii) the cancellation of 210,000 of the Company own shares which were repurchased by the Company under the share buyback programme as announced on 23 October 2018.

 

The Notice and the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the Company's website www.brack-capital.com.

 

 

ENQUIRIES:

 

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

 

Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer

+31 20 514 1004

Novella Communications

 

Tim Robertson

 

Toby Andrews

+44 203 151 7008

 

About BCRE

 

BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates.

 

The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol.

Document title: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Language: English
Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra
Barbara Strozzilaan 201
1083HN Amsterdam
Netherlands
Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/
ISIN: NL0010763611
Euronext Ticker: MLBCR
AMF Category: Other news releases
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

782313  28-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
