BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014).

28 February 2019

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

("BCRE" or the "Company")

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Company hereby announces that, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions as set out in full in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Notice"), which was published on the Company's website on 16 January 2019, were adopted unanimously.

The Extraordinary General Meeting has unanimously adopted (i) the appointment of JPA Van Noort Gassler & Co B.V. as the Company's statutory auditor in replacement of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP Netherlands as Company's statutory auditor, starting with the financial year 2018 and conditional upon the Company having terminated its listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc., (ii) the appointment of Mr. Shimon Weintraub as a non-executive member of the Company's Board of Directors and (iii) the cancellation of 210,000 of the Company own shares which were repurchased by the Company under the share buyback programme as announced on 23 October 2018.

The Notice and the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the Company's website www.brack-capital.com.

ENQUIRIES:

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008

About BCRE

BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates.

The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol.