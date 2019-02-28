Log in
BCRE BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTAT INVESTM NV

(BCRE)
BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Sale of BCRE REIT properties completed

02/28/2019
BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra
BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Sale of BCRE REIT properties completed

28-Feb-2019 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014).

 

28 February 2019

 

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

("BCRE" or the "Company")

Sale of BCRE REIT properties completed

 

Further to the announcement on 22 October 2018, the Company is pleased to announce the completion of the transaction with regards to the sale of its multifamily portfolio owned by BCRE REIT in Ohio, US to a third party.

 

 

ENQUIRIES:

 

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

 

Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer

+31 20 514 1004

Novella Communications

 

Tim Robertson

 

Toby Andrews

+44 203 151 7008

 

About BCRE

 

BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates.

 

The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Sale of BCRE REIT properties completed
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JLISPXEBLN

Language: English
Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra
Barbara Strozzilaan 201
1083HN Amsterdam
Netherlands
Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/
ISIN: NL0010763611
Euronext Ticker: MLBCR
AMF Category: Activity of the issuer(acquisitions, sales...)
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

782315  28-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
