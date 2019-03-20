Log in
BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Timetable regarding the de-listing and listing

03/20/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

20-March-2019 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

20 March 2019

 

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

("BCRE" or the "Company")

Timetable regarding the de-listing and listing of the shares on the Emerging Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange

 

Timetable for De-Listing

 

Further to the Company's previous announcements and the results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 17 August 2018 whereby (i) the cancellation of the shares of EUR 0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") from admission to the standard segment of the Official List; and (ii) the cancellation of the admission to trading of the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, the "De-Listing"), were approved, the Company hereby announces that it has applied today to the FCA to request the De-Listing. The De-Listing timetable is expected to be as follows:

 

  • Last day for trading of the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange: 17 April 2019
  • De-Listing effective: 8.00am GMT 18 April 2019

 

If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be announced on a Regulatory Information Service.

 

Listing on the Emerging Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange

 

Further to the Company's announcement on 10 January 2019, the Company is pleased to announce that the admission to trading of the Shares on the Emerging Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (the "Listing") is approved by the Council of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and is anticipated to be effective on or around 18 April 2019.

 

The Company resolved to proceed with the Listing as it will ensure that the Company's shareholders will maintain the opportunity to continue trading in the Shares into a non-regulated market within the European Union at a lower cost (directly and indirectly) for the Company.

 

The Company will publish an update by means of a press release with respect to the timing and other relevant information for the Listing as soon as practicable.

 

 

ENQUIRIES:

 

BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.

 

Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer

+31 20 514 1004

 

Novella Communications

 

Tim Robertson

 

Toby Andrews

+44 203 151 7008

 

About BCRE

BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates.

 

The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company's main offices and teams are in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Timetable regarding the de-listing and listing
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QHLOQPQWDI

Language: English
Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra
Barbara Strozzilaan 201
1083HN Amsterdam
Netherlands
Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/
ISIN: NL0010763611
Euronext Ticker: MLBCR
AMF Category: Other news releases
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

789991  20-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=789991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
